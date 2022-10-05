Breakthrough Rivalry Win For Lady Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Earvin "Magic" Johnson made the triple double famous during his professional basketball career but sophomore Emma Kate Vertz is making it famous at Prairie Grove.

Vertz racked up 18 kills, 31 assists and 17 digs to lead Prairie Grove (10-4, 7-4 4A-1) in taking a five set, 25-20, 25-22, 18-25-, 12-25, 15-12, conference volleyball win over 4A-1 Conference opponent and its No. 1 rival, Farmington, Thursday.

Vertz consistently set up her teammates with crisp passes and the Lady Tigers delivered kill after kill.

"I just love seeing them do good," Vertz said.

Farmington (8-7, 6-3 4A-1) ran into an ambush with the Lady Tigers winning the first two games to put the Lady Cardinals on the brink of elimination. In front of a packed house at Prairie Grove's volleyball gymnasium, the Lady Cardinals fought back, winning the next two sets, but couldn't sustain momentum and The Lady Tigers nailed down the win in the tiebreaker.

"That was a great game. We were up two sets and his team fought back and they handled us well in the third set and in the fourth set. To me that's what you think about when you think about that rivalry between Prairie Grove and Farmington. You can't ask for a better, competitive atmosphere," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

The win marked the Lady Tigers' first victory in the rivalry in more than a decade. They took the match to Farmington, transforming an early game one 2-3 deficit into a 6-3 lead off kills by Kenleigh Elder (13 kills, 8 digs) and Kenleigh Starr. Farmington evened the score at 12-12 on Piper Robinson's block-kill, but the Lady Tigers fashioned an 8-1 run to go up 20-13 with the Lady Cardinals didn't get a hit as a dig came over the net.

"All the credit to Prairie Grove. They played really well. They outplayed us today. It's a good team, well-coached," said Farmington coach Greg Pair.

The next seven points belonged to the Lady Cardinals to tie the game at 20-2o. Farmington closed to within one, 23-22, on a kill but Prairie Grove shut the door with Ashtyn Burton and Havyn Huber combining for a block-kill followed by Burton's kill to end it with the Lady Tigers winning game one, 25-22.

Fired up, the Lady Tigers surged out to a 6-1 lead in game two with junior Kaylee Wilson serving three aces.

"Kaylee Wilson played fantastic tonight. She had 14 digs and 4 aces," Biocic said.

Farmington hung around with Robinson recording a pair of kills, but still trailed, 16-13, when Elder pounded a kill home. A 4-1 Lady Cardinal run knotted the score at 17-all. There were ties at 18 and 20 before Prairie Grove put the finishing touches together with five unanswered points. Vertz' dink-kill caught the Lady Cardinals by surprise. Savannah Smith nailed a kill putting the Lady Cardinals on the ropes. A double touch was followed by a hitting error and lack of a second hit to give Prairie Grove a 25-20 win in game-two.

"We've been working around with our lineup all year. I don't know if we'd had a consistent lineup for more than two matches in a row because we have depth within our team. We have a lot of girls who can play. We have a lot of talented girls and it's just that puzzle piece of trying to put it all together and I think tonight we had the puzzle pieces right," Biocic said.

The Lady Tigers' 4-2 lead in game three fizzled in the face of a 10-1 Farmington run, showcasing kills by Robinson, Kaycee McCumber and Addison Kaiser that made it 20-13 in favor of the visitors. A Kaiser kill postured the Lady Cardinals at game-point, leading 24-15 and despite three late points by Prairie Grove, Farmington prevailed, 25-18, in the third set on McCumber's kill at outside hitter. The win prevented a sweep by the Lady Tigers and sent the match into game four.

Farmington dominated the fourth set from start to finish. Zoe Nix, Kadyn Hester and Kaiser had kills in a 6-1 run to start the game. A decisive 7-2 run by the Lady Cardinals put Prairie Grove in a deep hole, down 21-8. Samantha Brye, Nix and Kaiser each scored during the spree. The teams traded points but Farmington advanced to game-point by taking a 24-12 advantage. McCumber smacked the winning kill down and the Lady Cardinals even the match at two games apiece with a resounding 25-12 win.

There were eight ties in the fifth set, the last one at 12-12 on Vertz' kill. Ashlyn Tag (5 kills, 19 assists) pushed Prairie Grove ahead and Vertz contributed a timely ace moving the Lady Tigers to match-point with a 14-12 lead.

"It was fun, I was just hoping that it didn't come back over the net," Vertz said.

Burton's block-kill brought the thrilling contest to a halt with the Lady Tigers wrapping a 15-12 win in game five to claim a 3-2 set victory.

Burton finished with four blocks and eight kills while libero Kendall Pickett chipped in 12 digs.

"For our girls to get that win felt really good. Our girls have been working really hard and I'm glad that it finally paid off. It helps us out with seeding. We are hosting the conference tournament this year. It's a battle on our side. It's a battle on the north side. There's still a lot of volleyball left to play so that one definitely works in our favor," Biocic said.