Cards Halt Two Game Skid

FARMINGTON -- Farmington exploded, scoring 28 unanswered points in the second quarter featuring running back Russell Hodge's three rushing touchdowns on the way to routing Alma, 43-8, Friday at Cardinal Stadium.

Hodge, who gained 100 yards on 14 carries, scored a fourth rushing touchdown on the final play of the third quarter as the Cardinals established a running clock with a 35-point spread.

The Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 5A West), playing their second straight game without starting quarterback Cameron Vanzant, shook off the rust of a two-game losing streak and handed the Airedales (4-1, 1-1 5A West) their first loss of the season.

The victory loomed large on the Cardinal horizon for a lot of reasons as new quarterback Sam Wells continues to adjust to a role very different from the one he started the season with as a ball-hawking safety playing one way on defense.

The Cardinals came into conference play on Sept. 23 at Harrison averaging 42 points-per-game with Vanzant in the lineup, but were held to a pair of touchdowns in a 21-14 loss to the Goblins without him. Wells needed more confidence that's acquired through the sufficient repetition of functioning as a quarterback. Farmington's defense, too, needed some refining with Wells now playing on the other side of the ball.

In each of their back-to-back losses including a 52-39 beguiling at Rogers on Sept. 9, Farmington didn't score first and suffered from early turnovers. That didn't happen Friday. Wells looked more comfortable guiding the offense on a steady march that included a 10-yard pass completion to Lawson DeVault to get in the red zone with a first down at Alma's 13.

Luke Elsik did the rest, carrying for 12 yards and scoring on a 1-yard plunge to give the Cardinals their first lead since beating Class 7A Springdale, 38-20, on Sept. 2.

Mental lapses hurt Alma defensively. Twice the Airedales jumped offsides on extra-points when Farmington was lined up to kick. On both occasions Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge opted to insert linebacker Cooper Gardenhire as a designated short yardage back and he ran for 2 point conversions, the first of which gave the Cardinals an 8-0 lead with 8:39 left in the first quarter.

Alma took the ensuing kickoff and advanced to Farmington's 22 but linebacker Andrew Disheroon broke up a pass causing a turnover on downs. Wells coughed the ball twice in the first half on running plays. The first turnover occurred on his 18-yard gain into Airedale territory.

Alma responded with a 9-play, 65-yard drive capped by quarterback Joe Trusty's 3-yard run. The Airedales went for two and tied the game at 8-8 on a pass with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.

Wells had another fumble in the second quarter but that hardly made a dent in the Cardinal onslaught.

Farmington needed only three plays to regain the lead, courtesy of Peyton Funk's explosive kickoff return to the Cardinal 49. They reached midfield on the next play, a DeVault jet sweep, and scored on the first play of the second with the fleet-of-foot Wells pivoting away from the flow on a bootleg and busting a 28-yard dash to the house.

Jorge Cervantes kicked the PAT and with nine seconds elapsed in the second period Farmington led 15-8.

Alma attempted to punt from midfield, but Farmington's Michael Douglas blocked the kick, and Farmington took over at the Airedale 42.

Hodge ripped off chunks of real estate, accounting for all 42 yards of the drive on three straight carries. He scored the first of his four touchdowns by running off left tackle. Alma was offsides on the extra-point, and Gardenhire ran for another 2-point conversion to make it 23-8 with 9:19 to play in the half.

Farmington defensive tackle David Stettemeier forced Trusty to throw incomplete on third down and the Airedales punted.

Specials teams once more rose to the occasion, flipping the field for the Cardinals.

Funk's punt return set up another short field from the Airedale 32. Alma imploded on defense with a penalty tacked on to the end of Wells' pass completion moving the ball to the Airedale 14. Wells and the offense overcame a holding penalty with a pass to Hodge for 15 yards, then converted third-and-one by pushing the pile forward.

Hodge's second rushing touchdown, this time off right tackle, boosted Farmington's lead to 30-8 at the 5:16 mark of the second quarter with Cervantes' PAT kick.

Trusty threw four straight passes on the next offensive series for Alma, but went to the well once too often and Gardenhire intercepted him. The Cardinals were flagged for a block-in-the-back on the return and Wells fumbled the ball back to the Airedales on the next play.

Trusty led the Airedales to the brink of the red zone but they would get no closer. He was sacked on first down, bringing up second-and-8 from the Cardinal 28, then threw another interception.

Scout Morrison's runback positioned the Cardinal offense with first-and-10 from their own 39 with 1:15 to go in the first half.

Alma was flagged for pass interference and later in the drive for defensive holding. Both penalties gave Farmington a first down and aided the Cardinals in driving for yet one more Hodge rushing touchdown, this one from four yards out, stretching the lead to 36-8 with a mere 10 seconds showing in the first half.

Hodge added a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring.

Farmington 43, Alma 8

Alma^--^8^0^0^0^--^8

Farmington^--^8^28^7^0^--^43

First Quarter

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 1-yard run (Cooper Gardenhire run), 8:39.

Alma -- Joe Trusty 4-yard run (kick), 0:52.

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Sam Wells 28-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 11:51.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 1-yard run (Cooper Gardenhire run), 9:19.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 4-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 5:16.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 4-yard run (kick failed), 0:10.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 6-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick),.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Alma

Total plays^64^53

First downs^28^14

Total offense^342^185

Rushes-yards^42-265^25-47

Passing yards^77^138

Rush average^6.3^1.9

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^6-12-77-0-1^12-25-138-0-2

Punts-Avg.^1-43.0^5-21.0

Penalties-Yds^13-158^3-23

Turnovers^3^2

Fumbles lost^2^0

Third-down conversion^4-7^2-9

Fourth-down conversion^1-1^0-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Russell Hodge 14-100, Sam Wells 12-86, Luke Elsik 13-71, Trey Moser 2-9, Lawson DeVault 1-1. Brayden Penne 1-(-2). Totals 42-265. Alma 25-47.

PASSING -- Farmington, Sam Wells 6-10-77-0-1, Brayden Penne 0-2-0-0-0. Alma, 12-25-138-0-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Lawson DeVault 4-40, Payton Funk 1-22, Russell Hodge 1-15. Totals 6-77. Alma, 12-138.