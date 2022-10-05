Celebrating Fall in Lincoln

Marc Hayot/Enterprise-Leader Rose Lambright (right), helps customers at the Ozark Mountain Jams tent at the Arkansas Apple Festival on Saturday.

Marc Hayot/Enterprise-Leader Crowds gather to hear the Lincoln High School Choir on Saturday at the Arkansas Apple Festival.

Marc Hayot/Enterprise-Leader State Senate 35 Candidate Doug Peterson (L) points an attendee at the Arkansas Apple Festival towards a particular vendor on Saturday. Peterson was campaigning at the festival and took the time to help an attendee.

Marc Hayot/Enterprise-Leader Flute Player Into Tambaco of Native Winds plays Amazing Grace on Saturday at the Arkansas Apple Festival. Tambaco played has played across the United States and finds it rewarding to see how many people have been helped by her music.

Marc Hayot/Enterprise-Leader Mikah Patton, the reigning Miss Arkansas Apple Festival poses for a picture at the Arkansas Apple Festival on Saturday. Patton, a Prairie Grove native was crowned on Sept. 24 during the Miss Arkansas Apple Pageant.

Marc Hayot/Enterprise-Leader Silas Samuels, 4, took the win for the Ages Four to Five category for the Apple Core Throwing Contest on Saturday at the Arkansas Apple Festival.

Marc Hayot/Enterprise-Leader Hudson Price, 7 was the winner of the Apple Core Throwing Contest for the age category of six. to seven at the Arkansas Apple Festival on Saturday. Price threw his apple core 62 feet.

Marc Hayot/Enterprise-Leader Contestants at the Apple Pie Eating Contest chow down on their pies in an attempt to win the trophy on Saturday at the Arkansas Apple Festival.

Marc Hayot/Enterprise-Leader Graham Price, 13 displays his trophy and mostly eaten pie following the Apple Pie Eating Contest. Price beat out several kids and two adults in the contest on Saturday at the Arkansas Apple Festival.

