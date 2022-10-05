Correction

An article in the Sept. 28 issue of the Enterprise-Leader incorrectly reported that the Prairie Grove School Board approved 5% employee raises at its Sept. 20 meeting. The board is required by state law each year to approve employee increases that are more than a 5% increase from one year to the next. The board approved the employee increases of 5% or more for the 2021-2022 school year. These increases can be the result of different reasons, such as a bonus, step increase or compensation for additional duties.