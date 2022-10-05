Farmington Chamber Plans Election Forum

Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates' forum for local races in the Nov. 8 general election from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 13 at the high school's Performing Arts Center, according to Ryan Crawford with the Farmington chamber.

The following candidates have been invited to the forum:

District 10 Justice of the Peace District - Robert Dennis (incumbent), Amanda Foster;

City Council Ward 3 - Linda Bell, Shelly Parsley;

City Council Ward 4 - Kara Gardenhire, Jeff Oxford;

Farmington Mayor - Ernie Penn (incumbent), Diane Bryant, Jerrod Fraley.