Farmington Methodists Serve The Needy

FARMINGTON -- The food pantries at Farmington United Methodist Church had two records over the summer.

Farmington United Methodist Church at 355 Southwinds Road provides a drive-through food pantry on Thursdays and also is the location for a drive-through food pantry for NWA Food Bank on the third Saturday of the month.

Church member Jill Simpson heads up the food pantry programs, along with other members who also volunteer their time.

She said the Thursday pantry had an all-time high of 169 people, 42 families, on July 28 but has been down somewhat since then. Most recently, the church served 117 people, representing 35 families, on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The church gave out a record 258 food boxes on Saturday, July 23 using food provided by the NWA food bank, Simpson said. In August, the church gave out 168 food boxes from the food bank.

Simpson did not know the number of food boxes given out in September because she said they ran out of boxes. The food bank made up 168 food boxes based on August figures but more people showed up in September than in August, so they ran out of food and had to turn some people away, Simpson said.

In August, the food bank had too many food boxes because it expected more people to show up based on the record number in July.

Neither food pantry has a criteria. Area residents in need are welcome to drive through the line.

"We've always just advertised if you are in need, if you are a family in need," Simpson said.

She said they see a lot of the same people on Thursdays but also new people show up. She said most people are coming from Farmington and Prairie Grove. Others are coming from Fayetteville, Lincoln or Winslow.

Food given out on Thursdays includes canned goods, peanut butter and jelly, a bag of rice, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti, other nonperishable items. The amount given is based on whether the recipients are individuals or a family.