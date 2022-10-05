Gravette Wins See-Saw Battle With Wolves

GRAVETTE -- A missed opportunity with Lincoln intercepting a pass and taking over on Gravette's 10-yard line in the last minute of the first half proved costly.

The Wolves couldn't score and Gravette foiled Lincoln's bid to start 4A-1 Conference football with two wins, by holding off the Wolves 31-29 Friday at Lion Stadium. The Lions struggled to convert extra-points, but their offense produced five touchdowns, taking the lead on Rhett Hilger's 2-yard run with 5:28 left in the fourth quarter to push Gravette ahead for good.

The Lions (2-3, 1-1 4A-1) weren't out of the woods yet and after Ian Leonard intercepted a fourth down pass with just inside three minutes to go, Gravette made sure Lincoln's explosive offense didn't get the ball back.

Hilger was instrumental in getting the Lions off to a good start by passing for two first half touchdowns, finding Mason Meeker for 59 yards and Gabe Holmes on a 46-yard scoring strike as Gravette jumped out to a 19-7 lead.

Gravette took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Kyler Austin 1-yard run. Liam McGuire kicked the PAT, but beyond that the Lions found conversions hard to come by.

Lincoln (3-2, 1-1 4A-1) showed flashes of its high powered offense. On first down from his own 20, Wolves' quarterback Drew Moore hit Kale Jones coming out of the backfield. The sophomore caught the ball at Lincoln's 35 and went 45 yards before getting tackled at the Lions' 35, but after an unsuccessful field goal attempt the Wolves were shut out in the first quarter, and repeated the goose egg in the third quarter.

The Lion defense had a lot to do with that.

Hunter Robbins and Shad Nelson led Gravette with five solo tackles apiece and six and seven total tackles, respectively. Josiah McGee had three solo tackles and three assists, with one tackle for loss.

The Lions were able to put heat on Moore, sacking him six times. Kell Sweat had three sacks while Jace Arnold, McGee, and Kais Patton each sacked Moore once.

Lincoln responded to the early deficit by scoring three touchdowns, kicking two extra-points and adding a 2-point conversion to build a 22-19 halftime lead, highlighted by Moore's touchdown passes of 65 yards to Kellar Price and 38 yards to Jace Birkes.

The game see-sawed back-and-forth.

Early in the second quarter the Wolves found themselves trailing 13-0. Jones ran off left tackle for 15 yards. A facemask penalty against Gravette doubled the yardage and led to Moore's 22-yard touchdown pass to Kellar Price.

Moore found Price on a 65-yard touchdown pass play. Price broke a tackle, used a block from one of his teammates, and angled to the right pylon.

Lincoln's third touchdown also came through the air. With good protection forming a pocket, Moore threw down the middle of the field to Birkes, who reeled the pass in at the Lions' 28, cut outside the right hash, then weaved his way back inside it, fighting off a tackle at the five to score standing up.

Lincoln led 22-19 at the half, but Gravette answered in the third quarter with Hilger's 68 yard touchdown pass to Holmes to recapture the lead at 25-22.

Moore and Birkes connected again in the fourth. With triplets right and two receivers left, Birkes caught a 43-yard touchdown pass on the flag pattern with 11:07 showing in the fourth. Vang booted the PAT and Lincoln was on top, 29-25, until Hilger scored at the 5:28 mark.

Lincoln's last chance faded with an interception.

Hilger threw for three touchdowns and 308 yards passing, and the Lions finished the game with 179 rushing yards. Austin carried the ball for Gravette 21 times for 126 yards and a touchdown. Gabriel Holmes caught six passes for 133 years and two touchdowns. Mason Meeker caught two passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions are scheduled to host the Huntsville Eagles in Lion Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, while Lincoln travels to Ozark this week.

Gravette 31, Lincoln 29

Lincoln^--^0^22^0^7^--^29

Gravette^--^7^12^6^6^--^31

First Quarter

Gravette -- Kyler Austin 1-yard run (Liam McGuire kick).

Second Quarter

Gravette --Mason Meeker 59-yard pass from Rhett Hilger (kick failed), 10:00.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 22-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 10:11.

Gravette -- Gabe Holmes 46-yard pass from Rhett Hilger (run failed), 5:00.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 65-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 4:10.

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 38-yard pass from Drew Moore (pass from Drew Moore), 1:35.

Third Quarter

Gravette -- Gabe Holmes 68-yard pass from Rhett Hilger (pass failed), 0:00.

Fourth Quarter

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 43-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 11:07.

Gravette -- Rhett Hilger 2-yard run (run failed), 5:28.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Gravette

Total offense^461^487

Rush yards^113^179

Passing yards^348^308

Turnovers^2^1

Fumbles lost^0^1

Interceptions^2^1

Third-down conversion^6-10^8-14

Missed field goals -- Lincoln, T. Vang, first quarter.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Kale Jones runs the ball for Lincoln on Friday while teammate Kayden Job blocks.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Lincoln lines up against Gravette in Lion Stadium on Friday.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore receives the snap during play in Lion Stadium on Friday.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore passes off the ball to Kale Jones during play in Gravette on Friday.

