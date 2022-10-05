Harrison Squeezes 31-28 Win Over Junior Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- Harrison outscored Farmington 13-8 in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat the junior Cardinals 31-28 in junior high football action Thursday at Cardinal Arena.

Both teams displayed big-play capability in the first half with the lead see-sawing back and forth. Harrison scored first, taking a 6-0 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first quarter. Farmington stopped a 2-point conversion run, then responded offensively with a 3-play drive.

Freshman quarterback Ayden Lester completed a medium range pass to Jordan Logue, who turned the reception into a big gain crossing midfield and going 33 yards deep into junior Goblin territory. Farmington operated with a first down at Harrison's 17. Lester hit wide receiver Akin Johnson in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown on the next play. Lester followed that up by throwing to Brady Richards for a 2-point conversion pushing the junior Cardinals into the lead at 8-6 with 3:52 left in the first quarter.

Farmington's defense forced a three-and-out aided by a 5-yard penalty and Harrison punted. The first quarter ended with Farmington maintaining its two-point lead.

The junior Cardinals mounted an 11-play scoring drive to increase their lead. Lester connected with Dawson Keaton on another medium-range pass. Keaton broke one tackle and took the ball to the house on a 39-yard touchdown play. A 2-point conversion run failed, but Farmington expanded its lead to 14-6 with 7:39 to go in the second quarter.

Harrison rallied with a 66-yard drive, scoring on the sixth play of the march on a 45-yard touchdown pass that mirrored Farmington's score with a short completion turning into a long scoring play. Trevor Harvey sacked the junior Goblin quarterback on a 2-point pass attempt foiling the conversion keeping Farmington ahead, 14-12.

Lester churned out yardage on the ground, breaking off a 13-yard gain to start a 71-yard drive and a 10-yard dance down the sideline to convert second-and-10 after eluding a sack. Harrison batted a pass down at the line of scrimmage on the next play, but was penalized 15 yards for roughing-the-passer. Logue's second effort got the necessary yards by running the ball on third-and-four.

Lester had a 21-yard touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty bringing up second-and-eight. He threw incomplete, but the Goblins were flagged for pass interference setting up first-and-goal from the 10.

Harrison got to Lester twice on the next series, declining a holding penalty against Farmington on third down. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 18, Lester rolled out to his left and threw on the money to Keaton for a touchdown. Farmington couldn't convert a 2-point run and settled for a 20-12 lead at the 2:24 mark of the second quarter.

Harrison got a 10-yard kickoff return to began its next possession with good field position from its own 35. The junior Goblin quarterback ran for 28 yards on first down. Harrison set up a big play with another 7-yard run. The junior Goblins scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 on the first half clock.

Farmington eighth grader Michael Shoffit broke up a pass in the left corner of the end zone foiling Harrison's 2-point conversion attempt. That defensive stop enabled the junior Cardinals to hold onto a 20-18 lead at halftime.