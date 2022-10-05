Lady Tigers Get Win In Fifth Set

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Reversing a disappointing home loss to Huntsville on Sept. 20, Prairie Grove picked up a major conference win by beating Gravette in five sets, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13, on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Prairie Grove was up two games to one in the match at home in Tiger Arena versus Huntsville before dropping the fourth set, 25-23 and the fifth set 15-13.

"We dropped one to Huntsville in five sets. That one hurt us. Huntsville played phenomenal on defense. They frustrated our hitters a lot," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

The Lady Tigers flipped the script by finding ways to win more tight games than their opponent on Thursday, Sept. 22. Prairie Grove fell behind 14-11 in the first set, but rallied getting an ace from Kamrynn Coughran. Ashtyn Burton's block kept the Lady Tigers alive trailing 24-22 before Gravette won game one.

Kenleigh Starr's block helped Prairie Grove jump out to an 11-5 advantage in the second set. The match was tied 24-all, invoking the win by two rule. Emma Vertz hit over a pair of blockers, landing a kill on the back row to push the Lady Tigers to game-point, leading 25-24. Burton smashed a kill that went off a Lady Lion, scoring the winning point for Prairie Grove in game two (26-24).

Burton was at it again, recording a block-kill to gave the Lady Tigers a solid, 15-8, lead in game three. Burton got a good look at middle hitter and spiked the ball hard. It caromed off a Gravette player out-of-bounds and Prairie Grove captured a second straight win, 25-22, in game three.

Vertz' ace primed the Lady Tigers with an early 2-1 lead in the fifth set. With the score tied at 13-13, Burton caught the Lady Lions out of position, sending a solid hit to the left corner for a kill. Havyn Huber finished off the Lady Lions from the right hitter spot for the hard fought 15-13 win.

"We talked about being mentally tough. The scores were extremely close. We won 15-13 in the fifth set," said an elated Biocic.

Against Huntsville the Lady Eagles won game one, 25-20. Prairie Grove pulled off a win 25-23 win in the second set and prevailed 25-16 in the third set before faltering down the stretch.

Three days later the Lady Tigers benefited from a tremendous all-around performance from sophomore Emma Kate Vertz, who's making the triple double a habit much like former professional basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson did in the NBA.

"The impressive part, Emma Kate Vertz had a triple double. She had 16 kills, 31 assists and 15 digs," Biocic said.

The Lady Tigers got contributions throughout the lineup. Ashtyn Burton had 10 kills and three blocks. Havyn Huber and Kenleigh Elder recorded nine kills apiece. Kaylee Wilson had 10 digs. Kendall Pickett had 19 digs. Elli Gerbholz had 17 digs.

In a back-and-forth match at Gravette, the Lady Lions took the first set with a narrow 25-23 score but then lost sets two and three by two and three-point margins. In the fourth set, the Lady Lions won by nine points to tie the match at two games each. But, the tiebreaker went the other way, with Prairie Grove winning by two.

With the loss the Lady Lions were 13-3-2 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

Meanwhile, Prairie Grove improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the 4A-1, a 10 team volleyball league this season with the schools split in two divisions, north and south. Prairie Grove competes in the southern division along with its chief rival, Farmington, perennial power, Shiloh Christian, Clarksville and Ozark. The northern division includes Berryville, Gentry, Gravette, Huntsville and Pea Ridge.

"Our conference has grown competitively. Each team in our conference has gotten better over the past few years and it's a fun and competitive conference," Biocic said.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Prairie Grove sophomore Havyn Huber spikes the ball across the net during play at Gravette on Thursday.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Prairie Grove senior Kenleigh Elder and sophomore Ashtyn Burton attempt to block the ball during play at Gravette on Thursday.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Prairie Grove junior Kamrynn Coughran receives a serve during play at Gravette on Thursday.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Prairie Grove junior Kamrynn Coughran spikes the ball across the net during play at Gravette on Thursday.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Prairie Grove junior Kamrynn Coughran spikes the ball across the net during play at Gravette on Thursday.



Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Prairie Grove junior Kamrynn Coughran serves during play at Gravette on Thursday.

