LIFE Ministries Serves Record Turnout

PRAIRIE GROVE - LIFE Ministries' drive-through food pantry is serving 250-275 senior adults each month, considerably higher than the numbers prior to the pandemic.

The all-volunteer ministry has a senior food day (for ages 65 and up) on the fourth Saturday of the month. For September's drive-through on Sept. 24, cars were lined up in the back of the building to pick up food and then lined up all along Stills Road.

Richard Henderson, who heads up LIFE Ministries' food pantry, said he began to see an big uptick in numbers about four or five months ago.

When the pandemic first started, the ministry was serving about 30 to 40 seniors on the monthly senior food day, Henderson said. When it started back up with a drive-through food pantry, there were about 100 to 120 seniors coming through on a Saturday and then the latest increase in the last months.

In August, volunteers served 259 people, a record turnout, and ran out of food by 10 a.m. Henderson said the volunteers were able to put together food boxes for the extra people.

For September, Henderson said he was prepared to serve 300 but numbers were slightly down to 246 people.

Bekah McCutcheon, who volunteers for the senior pantry day, said these are senior adults who are needing some help. Their retirement income has not increased where other expenses have gone up.

The senior adults are telling her that prices are outrageous, she said.

"I'll talk to them every time that they come through," McCutcheon said. "It's hard for them to pay all of their bills, pay their medications, and on top of it have to pay for their groceries. It's getting tricky for them because they are on a fixed income."

In addition to senior day, LIFE Ministries also provides food through its pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Henderson said about 50 people are being helped each week through that ministry. This number has remained pretty consistent throughout the pandemic, Henderson said.

LIFE Ministries is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that provides assistance to families and individuals living in western and southern Washington County. Supported by many churches in Prairie Grove and some in Farmington, LIFE stands for "Linking Individuals For Essentials."

The ministry operates a thrift store in one half of its building on Stills Road. Proceeds from the thrift store are used to help provide other assistance for those in need.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Dale Harp, Alicia Wofford and Richard Henderson, all volunteers with LIFE Ministries in Prairie Grove, help out on a senior food day earlier this summer. Henderson coordinates the food pantry for the ministry.

