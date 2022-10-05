Police Reports

Prairie Grove

Lloyd Diebold, 59, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 22 in connection with DWI, driving on a suspended license, violation of interlock device and having an open container of alcohol.

Anthony Brink, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept.23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Layton Hesgard, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 27 in connection with 2nd degree terroristic threatening and criminal trespass.

Cristian Lopez, 26, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Walter Meyers, 37, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Sept. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eddie Sutton, 36, of Winslow, was arrested Sept. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Frisco Anjain, 34, of Bethel Heights, was arrested Sept. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

John Mobley, 47, of Springdale, was arrested Sept. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.