Springdale Man Sentenced In 2019 Farmington Case

FARMINGTON - A Springdale man arrested by Farmington police in December 2019 in connection with stalking, breaking or entering and violation of an order of protection pleaded guilty to two of the charges last week in Washington County Circuit Court in a plea bargain reached with the prosecuting attorneys office.

Tyler Macon, 29, was nol prossed (not prosecuted) on the stalking arrest but pleaded guilty to breaking or entering and violation of an order of protection in the Farmington case.

In the same plea bargain, Macon also pleaded guilty to numerous other charges made against him by other law enforcement agencies in 2020 and 2021.

According to the sentencing order, Macon was sentenced to a total of 72 months in jail, a four-year suspended sentence and credit for 101 days in the county detention center.

The sentencing order shows that Macon pleaded guilty to charges that included several counts of theft by receiving, possession of methamphetamine, several counts of theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card, commercial burglary and transfer of stolen property to a pawn shop. He was sentenced as a habitual offender.

In all, Tyler was arrested in connection with 22 counts, according to online court documents.

Detective Justin Collins on Thursday said the victim in the Farmington case had reached out to him and said she was pleased there was "some kind of closure in the case."

Collins said he is glad that cases from several years ago are being closed now after delays because of the covid pandemic.

Farmington police arrested Macon on Dec. 6, 2019, after the victim contacted police about her estranged husband violating a order of protection when she suspected him of breaking into her vehicle and breaking into her house.

According to the police report, the victim said she had gone to a Razorback game that day and when she returned home, she realized her garage door opener was missing from the car and then found the alarm had been turned off at her house and the spare key to the residence was missing.

While searching her vehicle for the garage door opener, the victim found what appeared to be a GPS tracker in the glovebox and later found an audio recorder device on the top of the refrigerator and a video camera in her residence. The victim did not know anything about the devices, all Logistimatic products, and believed they were planted by the suspect, the report said.

According to information provided by Logistimatics on a search warrant, records showed Macon had purchased six devices. Police searched the victim's vehicle and found another device, a GPS tracker, under the driver's seat, the report said.

According to the report, Macon "knowingly engaged in a course of conduct that would place a reasonable person in the victim's position under emotional distress and in fear for their safety."