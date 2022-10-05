Tigers Start 2-0 In Wild, Wild 5A West

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Danny Abshier figured out what Harrison feared and leveraged that against them by feigning running halfback Ethan Miller (17 carries, 288 yards, 3 touchdowns) up the middle.

Miller scored on touchdown runs of 64, 44 and 83 yards during Friday's 5A West football game won by Prairie Grove, 46-40, and that quick dart towards the line of scrimmage captured the undivided attention of his opponents.

"He can go. After the game, I said, 'You're the man.' That's about the best you can tell a kid, 'You are the man,' and he was tonight," Abshier said.

Flea Flicker Touchdown

The Goblins (3-2, 1-1 5A West) should have been reading Job 3:25 where Job said, "For the thing which I greatly feared is come upon me, and that which I was afraid of is come unto me," because Prairie Grove never intended to run the ball, facing second-and-12 from its own 32 after burning its final time-out with 25 seconds left and the score deadlocked at 40-40 in Friday's wild, wild 5A West football contest.

Instead, the Tigers ran a flea flicker.

Miller turned and pitched the ball back to quarterback Camden Patterson. All the while tight end Matthew Velasco was running a deep route. Surrounded by pillars of protection among an offensive line that features Ryder Orr, Corbin Bowlin, James Moss, Jaymon Rowe and Baylor Kissinger, Patterson stepped up in the pocket and threw the ball 30 yards downfield to Velasco. Velasco beat double coverage, hauling in the pass, and shed two would-be tacklers like water running off a duck's back, then raced 68 yards to the far end zone to score the winning touchdown that lifted the Tigers over Harrison, 46-40, with 14 seconds to spare.

The partisan hometown crowd rejoiced unabashedly. Freedom of speech was on full display at Tiger Stadium.

"All week we've been getting people telling us that we're not going to be able to win so we've been going hard in practice to make sure that we execute everything and we came out here and we executed and got it done," Miller said.

Prairie Grove Legends

Abshier bears one of the coaching legends of Prairie Grove forged in the success he's achieved on the gridiron. Two more Tiger coaching legends stood with him on the sideline. Head baseball coach Mitch Cameron, who laid the foundation for three pitchers, Jalen Beeks, Ty Tice and Logan Gragg, to make it into professional baseball, danced for joy. Abshier's good friend, Kevin Froud, who recently retired as head girls basketball coach and helps keeps statistics for the football program, whooped it up as the sound of earning a second straight victory in its first season as a member of the 5A West resounded throughout Prairie Grove.

The sound wave traveled east reaching Farmington (3-2, 1-1 5A West), the Tigers' No. 1 rival, which hosts Prairie Grove in week 10, and went on to Springdale, tickling the ears of the Shiloh Christian Saints (4-1, 2-0 5A West) who come to town Oct. 28, then it left Washington County and was heard in Alma (4-1, 1-1 5A West), Clarksville (0-5, 0-2 5A West), Dardanelle (3-2, 1-1 5A West), and even Pea Ridge (2-3, 0-2), which lost 48-31 to the Tigers on Sept. 23.

Coaches from these schools picked the Tigers to finish fourth among 5A West teams in preseason polls and did themselves a disservice by providing serious motivation for the playoff hungry Tigers.

"We're just happy. No one thought that we'd be able to win and we came out with the win so we're super happy about it," Miller said.

Faith Verus Fear

Coming into this season, Abshier had some decisions to make with the departure of two of his closest confidants and long time assistant coaches, John Elder and Craig Laird.

A God-honoring man, Abshier tends to lean on his faith when seeking answers to life's challenges. He decided to reward dedicated assistant coaches Mason Pinkley and Nik Paroubek for their faithfulness to the program through delegated authority as offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, respectfully.

Psalm 25:12-13 (The Living Bible) states, "Where is the man who fears the Lord? God will teach him how to choose the best. He shall live within God's circle of blessing, and his children shall inherit the earth."

All three men, plus new assistants on board this season, John Madding, Matt Chandler, and Mat Stelting, bore witness to the favor that resides in basing decisions upon faith in direct contrast to vulnerabilities that show up when making fear-based decisions.

The Tiger staff made the best calls, utilizing the right personnel, producing favorable outcomes on key down-and-distance situations in crunch time.

Blocked Field Goal

While Pinkley was beating himself up mentally over a double handoff that resulted in a fumble and gave Harrison possession at the Tiger 13 with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 40-40, Paroubek and the Tiger defense upheld their end. When the Goblins lined up to attempt a 23-yard field goal, Paroubek, another man of faith, adapted the Dallas Cowboys "Flex defense" made famous by Tom Landry and Hall-of-Fame defensive tackles, Bob Lily and Randy White, into his version of the "Vex Defense, outlined in 1 Samuel 14:47, "whithersoever he turned himself, he vexed them."

"They bring it to the side. We know they're going to go for a field goal. We're watching them and Coach Paroubek says, 'It's not like we haven't done this. We have practiced this over and over. Go out and get a block.' We did. It's supposed to be that way so good job Coach Paroubek, good job defense," Abshier said.

Orr, a sure bet to one day become enshrined in the Tiger Hall of Pride, answered the call, breaking through Harrison's line from his defensive tackle position and blocked the kick, preserving the tie.

Harrison had been milking the clock, playing tentatively, looking at point-blank field goal range, and that lulled them into a false sense of complacency.

Redeeming The Time

On the opposite sideline, Abshier knew he better use good clock management, again taking a page out of the good book to guide tactical decisions on the football field. He tapped into the principles outlined in Ephesians 5:15-17 (King James Version), "See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is."

Abshier utilized two of the Tigers' time-outs on defense, preserving every second possible to avail the Tigers an opportunity to score once they gained possession of the football.

Every Prairie Grove player and each assistant knew what Abshier's will was -- he wanted to win the football game. They carried out their assignments in accordance with that game plan.

Orr blocked the field goal attempt and Caleb Carte recovered for the Tigers.

Overcoming Adversity

Circumstances were far from ideal. Abshier attributed that to a host of mistakes.

"There were some excellent plays made either way. I don't know how many turnovers we had, but we tried to give it away. Our [46-40] win should have been bigger than that. We were our own worst enemy by all the stuff that we did," Abshier said. "We couldn't hardly buy an extra-point tonight for a little while. That was disheartening. It was stinking scary. If we'd got our extra points, we'd been up on them. We'd won the game a long time ago."

But he had what he wanted, a chance to score last.

Prairie Grove took over at its own four with the fourth quarter clock down to 1:08 and, in spite of a sum total of imperfections that left the Tigers tied 40-40 with Harrison, an opportunity presented itself.

Improbable Scoring Drive

Harrison unwillingly contributed to Prairie Grove's improbable, 4-play, 96-yard drive that took 54 seconds off the clock.

The Goblins took time-out, stopping the clock with 43 seconds left with Prairie Grove looking at second down and seven yards to go from its own seven. When play resumed Miller's explosiveness accounted for 12 yards, but Harrison was flagged for a face mask, again stopping the clock and tacking on 15 yards to the end of the run.

Another Miller run lost two yards and Abshier spent his last time-out at the 25 second mark.

Pinkley, who needed to be reassured after the game that the late fumble wasn't due to his play calling, got his head out of the way.

"It wasn't your fault, it was the right call. They just didn't execute," the staff told him during a post game discussion.

Transformed by the renewing of his mind, Pinkley called for the flea flicker, and the Tigers executed brilliantly.

"It was kind of scary, but I had faith in my tight end. I knew he could catch it. If I threw it up there, he'd catch it, he'd come down with it. We put it in the playbook this week," Patterson said. "I had all the faith in my tight end. I took the ball and threw it to him and he caught it, made a few dudes miss and then he scored. That was very exciting, that was awesome."

Abshier laughed when responding to a question whether or not the Tigers had rehearsed the flea flicker a lot in practice.

"Not a lot, but enough. Obviously, just enough," Abshier said.

Patterson intercepted a deep Harrison pass with two seconds remaining to seal the win.

Prairie Grove 46, Harrison 40

Harrison^--^7^14^8^11^--^40

Prairie Grove^--^12^6^14^14^--^46

First Quarter

Harrison -- Braden Long 3-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 8:11.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 64-yard run (kick failed), 7:56.

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 20-yard run (kick failed), 5:13.

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 11-yard run (run failed), 11:56.

Harrison -- Mason Ketterman 1-yard run (failed), 3:33.

Harrison -- Braden Long 1-yard run (run), 1:48.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 44-yard run (Camden Patterson run), 7:23.

Harrison -- Braden Long 9-yard run (Mason Ketterman run), 1:48.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 83-yard run (run failed), 1:17.

Fourth Quarter

Harrison -- Brody Burge 32-yard field goal (11:52).

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 7-yard run (Matthew Velasco pass from Camden Patterson), 10:07.

Harrison -- Mason Ketterman 2-yard run (Braden Long run), 2:24.

Prairie Grove -- Matthew Velasco 68-yard pass from Camden Patterson (run failed), 0:14.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Harrison

Total plays^47^73

First downs^21^24

Total offense^554^362

Rushes-yards^39-405^56-301

Passing yards^149^61

Rush average^10.4^5.4

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^4-9-149-1-0^5-11-61-0-1

Punts-Avg.^0-N/A^2-40.0

Penalties-Yds^1-5^6-65

Turnovers^1^1

Fumbles lost^1^0

Third-down conversion^5-7^6-14

Fourth-down conversion^0-1^3-4

Missed Field Goals -- Harrison, Brody Burge 23 yards, blocked, fourth quarter, 1:13.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Ethan Miller 17-288, Coner Whetsell 13-88, Conner Hubbs 8-31, Camden Patterson1-(-2). Totals 39-405. Harrison, Braden Long 38-244, Mason Ketterman 14-45, Lucas Dean 2-8, Tristan Thompson 2-4. Totals 56-301.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Camden Patterson 4-9-149-1-0. Harrison, Mason Ketterman 5-11-61-0-1.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Matthew Velasco 2-106, Jace Edwards 2-43. Totals 4-149. Harrison, Talon Stephens 2-19, Braden Long 1-18, Jhenry Brandt 1-16, Caden Hinson 1-8. Totals 5-61.