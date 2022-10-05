Vertz Key As Lady Tigers Solve Jekyll And Hyde Mystery

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Sophomore Emma Kay Vertz played a key role as Prairie Grove solved a Jekyll And Hyde mystery, upstaging a team that swept them Aug. 30, their chief rival Farmington.

After a stellar performance winning game one, 25-11, Prairie Grove dropped three straight (20-25, 23-25, 27-29) and lost on the road at Pea Ridge Sept. 27.

Later in the week, Prairie Grove shook off any disappointing memories lingering from that match. Instead of getting caught up in what might have been, the Lady Tigers looked sharp in beating Farmington (25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 12-25, 15-12) to break a decade long win streak by the Lady Cardinals in the rivalry series.

"[At Pea Ridge], we beat them real well the first set and then it fell off the rails in the second, third and fourth sets. We lost in four and it's one of those [situations], we've had a couple of opportunities to close out matches and we haven't quite reached that but tonight we did" said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

She was upbeat in the aftermath of the win over Farmington.

"I'm hoping that we learned that we can do it and have confidence in ourselves and in each other," Biocic said.

Lady Tiger mainstays against Pea Ridge included Kaylee Wilson (3 aces, 15 digs), Kenleigh Elder (9 kills, 12 digs), Kenleigh Starr (3 blocks) and Kendall Pickett (32 digs). Helping in each category was the seemingly ever-present Vertz, who topped the team with 30 digs, 20 assists and 16 kills.

Vertz recorded another triple double (18 kills, 31 assists, 17 digs) in Thursday's win over Farmington, prompting Biocic to hand out the ultimate compliment from a coach to a player.

"I want to be you when I grow up," Biocic said.

Vertz laughed.

"It was really good, It was good to get a win," Vertz said.

She's only been playing volleyball three years but the sport comes naturally and playing club volleyball honed her all-around skills.

"I've played club the last couple of years so that's helped, and I played sports growing up so that's helped, too," Vertz said. "I don't think our varsity's beat Farmington in over 10 years so that was our motivation. We lost last time in three sets so we were kind of mad about that."

The Lady Tigers experienced more of a Jekyll and Hyde roller coaster ride against Farmington on Thursday. They won the first two sets, then struggled in games three and four with the Lady Cardinals fighting back to tie the match at two games apiece for each team.

Lady Cardinal libero Cailey Ramaker triggered the turnaround. She dove frequently to the floor to dig out a hit, robbing the Lady Tigers of several kills.

"She always gives us a ton on the back end," said Farmington coach Greg Pair. "Cailey always gives us a lot on the back row and we're blessed to have her back there."

Farmington was also better defensively along the front line as the match progressed. Kadyn Hester, Zoe Nix, Piper Robinson and Addison Kaiser challenged the Lady Tigers at the net.

"One thing we struggle to do is close the block on the edges and we kind of started getting that a little bit, timing that up more. The first two sets, they did a good job of attacking us and when you're on the defense a lot it's hard to run offense like that. They were able to just put some good swings together and kind of kept us on our heels for a bit," Pair said. "We responded a couple of sets. That fifth set was a great one, it was a dogfight, two teams really competing. It's fun to be a part of those matches and you wish you're on the winning side of it, but that happens."

Pair told his team, "We'll respond in one of two ways, we'll get hit in the mouth and either come together and keep climbing or we'll let this cause us to stumble."

He anticipates the former.

"I love these girls and they've got a lot of character. I expect they're going to come together and we're going to keep climbing so I'm looking forward to what the rest of it got for us," Pair said.

During the Aug. 30 match the nonstop activity of square dance practices, school and volleyball wore down the Prairie Grove squad. Nobody's ever used that as an excuse, but during Thursday's breakthrough win for the Lady Tigers this was clearly not the same team Farmington dominated in August.

Vertz finally admitted the square dancing may have generated an impact.

"Yes, my legs still hurt, though, so it doesn't really matter. It was fun, just hope for the best," Vertz.

Vertz racked up 18 kills, 31 assists and 17 digs to lead Prairie Grove (10-4, 7-4 4A-1) in taking a down-to-the-wire five set important 4A-1 Conference volleyball win over Farmington on Thursday.

"She's a good leader. She's one of those that she rises to the occasion in a pressure situation. I'm really proud of her and I'm proud of all the girls," Biocic said.