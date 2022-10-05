WCEL Obituaries for Oct. 5, 2022

photo: meyer, putnam, curry, MOORE

Anthony Glen Curry (Tony)

Anthony Glen Curry (Tony), age 68, of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on September 27, 2022.

Tony was born August 14, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of David Glen Curry and Glenda Sue McMillen. He was the first of four children.

Tony moved to Salem Springs, Arkansas, in 1968, at the age of 14 where he met his wife Jachita Curry and was together 4 years before they moved to Forth Worth, Texas. They married at First Baptist Church of Kennedale, Texas. on June 12, 1972. He and Jachita had two daughters, Sheila in 1974 and Mandi in 1975. They wanted to raise their girls in Arkansas so in 1981 they came home.

Tony and Jachita opened Burger Land on May 3, 1983. They watched many teenagers that worked for them grow and become wonderful moms and have success in their lives. We have received many notes that talked about what a good role model Tony was. He showed them what is was to love his wife and his daughters as well as his friends. He ran the business for 25 years and sold it October of 2008.

Tony always loved the food business and in July of 2015 he opened a concession wagon named Tony's in Lincoln, AR. He sold it and we are happy to see that both Burger Land and Tony's are thriving with great owners. Tony then went to work for our good friends Bobby and Linda Umberson at Grassworks in Lincoln, Arkansas. He worked there for approximately 10 years before retiring due to his failing health. Tony's hobbies were fishing (when he had the time), playing cards and woodworking. He had a passion for working with his hands and it showed through the work he put out.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Glen Curry, and mother, Glenda Sue Curry; two brothers, Scotty Lynn Curry and Mark Allen Curry.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jachita Ann Curry, two daughters, Sheila Ann Brewer and her husband Jonathan of Dutch Mills, Arkansas, and Miranda Rae Kester and her husband Jay of Lincoln, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Justin Alan Brewer and his wife Ashtyn of Dutch Mills, Arkansas, Sydney RaeAnn Brewer of Dutch Mills, Arkansas, Adria Brooke Kester of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Kayleigh Paige Kester of Shawney, Oklahoma, Sterling Neil Morphis and Lincoln Ray Morphis, both of Lincoln, Arkansas, Tessa Danielle Kester of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; one sister, Suzie DeAnn Kyle and her husband Stew of Winslow, Arkansas, and many nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.

Funeral service was held September 30, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills, Arkansas. Burial was in the Dutch Mills Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Gerda Meyer

Gerda Meyer, age 84, a resident of Odell, Arkansas, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born January 31, 1938, in Babice, Czech Republic, the daughter of Josef and Emilie (Mohr) Skrabal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orvil "Ted" Meyer; her parents; one brother, Adolf Skrabal; and one sister, Erika Syktus.

Survivors include one son, Orvil Meyer Jr. "Poncho" of Odell, Arkansas; four daughters, Scherron Love of Farmington, Arkansas, Janet Roy and her husband Edwin of Lincoln, Arkansas, Carol Meyer of Farmington, Arkansas, Lorie Meyer of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Emilie Gore and her husband Darwin of Bentonville, Arkansas; two sisters near Frankfurt, Germany, Edeltraud Watz and Veronika Kron and her husband Norbert; six grandchildren, Craig Roy and his wife Sheryl, Brian Roy, Megan Luttrell and her husband Chris, Amy Smith and her husband Bryan, Joe Love and his wife Elizabeth, and Caleb Gore and his wife Krystal; fifteen great-grandchildren, Addison Roy, Mason Roy, Brooklyn Roy, Mikey Roy, Payton Roy, Westin Luttrell, Waylin Luttrell, Brynlee Luttrell, Bryley Luttrell, Brooks Smith, Hadleigh Love, Wyatt Love, Peyton Gore, Maci Gore and Colton Gore.

Funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery.

Billie Nicole Moore

Billie Nicole Moore, 49, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, in Springdale, Ark. She was born on December 15, 1972, in Fayetteville. Nicole was the only child of Billy Clark, and Vickie (McDaniel) Clark, of Winslow, Ark.

Nicole was raised in Winslow. She is a graduate of Fayetteville High School and obtained her medical assistant certificate from American Allied Health, Inc. Upon graduation, she worked for Dr. Mark Miller, and the Washington County Health Department.

She enjoyed attending church, playing games, spending time with family and friends, and spoiling her nieces and nephews. She was a devoted mother to her son, Cole, and her fur baby, Bruno.

Nicole is survived by her husband, Ryan; son, Cole (Baley) McClellan; her parents; aunts, Laura, Dianna, Cheryl and Tracie; nephews, Jaxon Beare and Blaine Barker; nieces, Averee and Addi Beare and Brylee Barker, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her uncle, Randall Barker, her paternal grandparents, Cecil and Ella Rhodes; maternal grandmother, Thelma Homan, and maternal grandfather, Lloyd Eugene McDaniel.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 3, 2022, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

The family would like to thank the Prairie Grove Fire Department, Central EMS, and the SICU staff at Northwest Medical in Springdale, for their care and support over the years.

Charles William Putnam

Charles William Putnam, age 97, a resident of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born June 15, 1925, in Powersville, Missouri, the son of Frank and Bessie Mae (Pauley) Putnam.

Charles served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, George Putnam, Estress Putnam, Elbert Putnam and John Putnam.

Survivors include four sons, Bob Putnam of Rogers, Arkansas, Dan Putnam of Des Moines, Iowa, Dennis Putnam of Spokane, Washington, and Jeff Putnam of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; two daughters, Mari Slinker of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Amy Graham of Strafford, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Thursday, September 29, 2022, at National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Willard Eldon Whited

Willard Eldon Whited, age, 88, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born June 23, 1934, in Morrow, Arkansas, the son of Walter Palmer and Matilda Jane (Hurst) Whited.

Eldon served in the United States Army and retired from Elkhart Product Corporation.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Whited; one daughter, Pat Whited; two sisters, Kemah Raines and Clara Hurst; one brother, Arthur Whited; and one granddaughter, Heather Cornett.

Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl Cornett and her husband Daryl of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one son, Randy Whited and wife Jeni of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his companion of six years, Sue Ryan; five grandchildren, Dennis Thurman, Derek Hill, Jason Talley, Chris Cornett and Sydney Sloan; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, Arkansas.

