Big Plays On Both Sides Of Ball

PRAIRIE GROVE -- For all of their combined offensive highlights, Prairie Grove seniors Camden Patterson, Ethan Miller and Ryder Orr produced some defensive gems in crunch time that were instrumental against Harrison.

Patterson threw the game-winning 68-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Velasco on a flea flicker with 14 seconds left while Miller carried the ball 17 times for 288 yards with three touchdowns during the Tigers' 46-40 win over Harrison Sept. 30

Both made key stops late in the third quarter, but first Miller exploded for a sensational touchdown run.

The halfback ran to the strong side on the previous play and didn't find much running room. He was ran out of bounds after only three yards.

Explosive Halfback

On second-and-seven from it's own 17, Prairie Grove again brought a man in motion left to right, but on this play Miller ran to the wide side of the field. Excellent blocking at the point of attack allowed him to turn the corner with a single defender left in front of him.

Miller patiently waited for a block to engage and cut inside. He accelerated before Harrison's big nose guard, Evan Dixon (5-11, 260) could get there, as one of his Tiger teammates pancaked Goblin outside linebacker Lucas Dean.

Harrison cornerback Aiden Brumley took a swipe at Miller as he crossed the 25, but came up with a fist full of air. Miller outran Tag Glidewell, the Goblins' other outside linebacker at the 30 and headed for home.

Two Goblins had an angle on him as he approached midfield, but Miller stopped on a dime at the Tiger 48 causing the pursuit to over-run him. He shook off a tackle at the Goblin 45 going diagonal to his right to complete an 83-yard touchdown jaunt.

Miller rested after his 83-yard touchdown run pushed Prairie Grove ahead, 32-29, with 1:17 showing in the third quarter. A 2-point run failed leaving the margin at three points.

Crucial Defense

What happened next proved crucial to Prairie Grove winning the game.

Prairie Grove kicked off and Harrison returned the ball out to its own 35 before Luke Vance made the tackle. On the first play from scrimmage, Harrison running back Braden Long broke into the secondary and appeared headed for the end zone before a hustling Patterson halted the 53-yard carry and brought him down at the Tigers' 12.

"I wasn't really thinking too much about it. I was just chasing him down, trying to get him and not let him score. I just didn't want him to score. It's football, you got to go get the guy with the ball," Patterson said of his touchdown-saving tackle

On the next play, Miller cut down Long for a 3-yard loss on the last play of the third quarter that ended with the Tigers holding onto a 32-29 lead. Miller, likewise, shrugged off his defensive feat.

"I just knew our safety was down so I took him out for a breather, and I just made a perfect read on the play and got him for a loss," Miller said.

Those back-to-back stops on defense led to Prairie Grove giving up a 3-point field goal instead of a six or more points.

Brody Burge kicked a 32-yard field goal tying the game for Harrison.

In their eyes, Patterson and Miller didn't do anything spectacular. Each was just doing the job he instinctively knows and is coached to do.

Their exploits didn't escape the notice of Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

"Patterson chases him down. That was huge. I guess Patterson had an angle on him and Patterson said, 'I'm going to get that dude,' and then we hold them to the field goal. There's so many things that happened in that game it's hard to remember them all," Abshier said.

Conversion Woes

Prairie Grove jumped out to an 18-7 lead on scoring runs by Miller (64 yards), Conner Hubbs (20 yards) and Coner Whetsell (11 yards), but couldn't convert any of the touchdowns.

"[The previous] week I was bragging about Wyatt Parker. He couldn't have done a better job kicking and that week he's [saying], 'Coach, I can't get it there.' And then Brey says, 'Coach, I can't get it through the uprights either.' So, we couldn't hardly buy an extra-point tonight for a little while. That was disheartening. It was stinking scary. If we'd got our extra points, we'd been up on them. We'd won the game a long time ago," Abshier said.

There were big plays by both teams, including a batted down pass late in the first half.

"Crazy game either way. It could have happened in either spot. Different guys made great plays. We were setting up the screen. The Harrison kid tips it. Dang, that was fixing to go to the house right there and that was right before the half. Execution wise, it wasn't excellent, but it was enough tonight," Abshier said.

Those points left on the field allowed Harrison to rally and take a halftime, 21-18, lead on a pair of 1-yard runs by Mason Ketterman and Long.

Shifting Lead

Miller broke a 44-yard run to the house in the third quarter and Patterson ran for a 2-point conversion, shifting the lead back to Prairie Grove at 26-21.

Harrison answered with Long's 9-yard touchdown carry and a Ketterman 2-point conversion run that built a 29-26 lead for the Goblins with 1:48 remaining in the third.

Following Miller's third touchdown run and Harrison's field goal, Harrison's kickoff went out-of-bounds giving Prairie Grove a first down at its own 35. The Tigers drove 65 yards in five plays capped by Hubbs' 7-yard touchdown run. Patterson passed to Velasco to tack on a 2-point conversion.

Harrison came back with a 16-play drive that included one fourth down conversion. The Goblins pulled within two on Ketterman's quarterback sneak and Long's 2-point run to even the score again, at 40-40.

Dodging A Bullet

Prairie Grove dodged a bullet when the Tigers fumbled on a double-handoff and Harrison recovered within field goal range at the Tiger 13.

"We have a problem of when everything goes bad, we start doing bad, so we made sure that we kept our heads up and just kept doing what we've been doing the whole game to win," Miller said.

The turnover caused concern, but the Tigers dug in, stopping three runs.

"That was scary, but we had to keep our heads up and play defense, play how we know how to play and keep going," said Patterson, who plays safety on defense.

Harrison lined up in field goal formation, confident it could kick its way into the lead.

On the defensive line Orr had other ideas, however, as did defensive coordinator Nik Paroubek, who reminded the Tigers during a time-out they had practiced blocking kicks in this situation. Orr penetrated the Goblin backfield and blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt. Caleb Carte recovered for the Tigers at their own four, setting the stage for an incredible 4-play, 96-yard drive for a touchdown in 54 seconds. The Tigers won 46-40 on the flea flicker to open 5A West Conference play 2-0 in their first year in the league.

"I'm just so proud of the guys for not dying out, for staying in there. We had enough bad breaks on our own that we could have just said, 'Well, crap, this ain't our night,' but we didn't do that," Abshier said.

Patterson intercepted a desperation Harrison pass in the final seconds to seal the win, giving Abshier his first career victory over Harrison.

