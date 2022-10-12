Big Plays Springboard Junior Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- Playing its first game of the season at home, Farmington's ninth grade football team defeated Siloam Springs, 18-8, at Cardinal Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The junior Panthers could not overcome four turnovers although they erased a 6-0 halftime deficit scoring on a long pass from Jonathan Hyde to Jack O'Brien and adding a 2-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead on the opening possession of the second half.

"We came out a little slow in the beginning. We made some good adjustments and we really turned it on that second half," said Farmington coach Payton Covington. "They [Siloam Springs] scored to make it 8-6 and our guys, they didn't fold it in. They knew we had a lot of football left. We put up two more scores and we were able to keep them out [of the end zone] right here at the end. It was an exciting game. The players love it, they played hard."

Farmington took the ensuing kickoff and answered. The junior Cardinals executed well on 5-play, 82-yard drive. Jordan Logue ran twice to pick up a first down at the junior Cardinal 29. Next Farmington went to the air with quarterback Ayden Lester finding tight end Kambree Miller for 14 yards.

"Kambren Miller, he had a big night. He didn't score, but he had probably near a 100 yards," Covington said. "We put the pieces together when we needed to and overall it was a good night, lots to get better on, but it was a great night."

A holding penalty put the junior Cardinals in first-and-17, but Lester hit Dawson Keaton on a 64-yard touchdown pass. A 2-point run failed, none-the-less Farmington was back on top, leading 12-8 with 3:28 to go in the third quarter.

"It was Dawson Keaton, we knew he was going to compete and have a big year. He's a special guy. He played running back for us last year. We moved him out to slot because that's where he needs to be. He scored twice tonight. He had a big night. He's going to be a problem [for opponents]," Covington said.

Siloam Springs moved the ball to Farmington's 21, but Farmington eighth grade linebacker Jacob Maynard had Hyde in the grasp forcing him to throw incomplete on fourth down. The "intentional grounding" penalty was declined and the junior Cardinals took over on downs. Covington praised the play of Maynard and the defensive line.

"He's stepping up big for us this year. We got three on the line that are ninth graders and one eighth grader. I think really that's a big strength of our team. They play hard and they made a difference tonight," Covington said.

Farmington then launched a 79-yard march to paydirt, scoring on another Lester to Keaton touchdown pass from 34 yards out. The junior Cardinals also stopped a long Siloam Springs drive late in the fourth, forcing a turnover on downs.

Keaton scored the first half junior Cardinal touchdown on an out route to give Farmington a 6-0 halftime lead. Covington noted the connection between Lester playing quarterback and Keaton as the receiver gaining extra yardage on the play.

"It was perfectly thrown ball, he makes one move, he outruns the defense to the end zone. It was a big, long play," Covington said.