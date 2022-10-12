Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Special Sections Local Prints Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bikepacking Roots Invites Riders To Fayetteville Gathering

CAMPING AT CANE HILL ON TRIP AGENDA October 12, 2022 at 9:50 a.m.

Bikepacking Roots (BPR) is hosting the Fayetteville Gathering, a non-competitive, community-building bikepacking adventure, October 21-23, in Fayetteville Arkansas, in partnership with Experience Fayetteville.

Bikepacking combines backpacking and bicycling. Cyclists attach lightweight camping equipment to all-terrain bicycles and embark on overnight adventures, primarily on dirt and gravel instead of pavement.

The event will give riders a chance to learn to bikepack and connect with other bikepackers in a supportive and inclusive environment. It includes:

● Two days of supported bikepacking on a mix of gravel and paved roads, through the fall foliage, historic sites and the Ozarks foothills.

● A free, optional "How to Bikepack" clinic at the Pack Rat Outdoor Center and dinner on Friday night with BPR co-founders Kurt Refsnider and Kait Boyle.

● Camping at Historic Cane Hill, complete with historic sites, hiking trails, a pavilion, and restrooms.

● After-ride drinks and snacks on Sunday night to celebrate together.

● Support and stoke for new and experienced riders alike.

BPR's 2021 event in the Teton Valley quickly filled to capacity and was a huge hit with participants. Will Thomas said "As a first timer, the Bikepacking Roots' event was awesome because I met all of these cool people, learned a bunch of new skills, and did my first overnight with so much fun and encouragement. I was able to take everything I learned and start doing multi-day bikepacking trips on my own."

Bikepacking Roots is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing bikepacking, growing a diverse bikepacking community, advocating for the conservation of the landscapes and public lands through which we ride, and creating professional routes. The organization and its members value human-powered experiences and an inclusive, engaged, and informed membership that makes a positive impact as we adventure by bike.

For more information, contact Ally Johnson - [email protected] Website: https://www.bikepackingroots.org/fayettevillegathering.html. Instagram: @bikepackingroots.

Print Headline: Bikepacking Roots Invites Riders To Fayetteville Gathering

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT