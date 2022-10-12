Bikepacking Roots Invites Riders To Fayetteville Gathering

Bikepacking Roots (BPR) is hosting the Fayetteville Gathering, a non-competitive, community-building bikepacking adventure, October 21-23, in Fayetteville Arkansas, in partnership with Experience Fayetteville.

Bikepacking combines backpacking and bicycling. Cyclists attach lightweight camping equipment to all-terrain bicycles and embark on overnight adventures, primarily on dirt and gravel instead of pavement.

The event will give riders a chance to learn to bikepack and connect with other bikepackers in a supportive and inclusive environment. It includes:

● Two days of supported bikepacking on a mix of gravel and paved roads, through the fall foliage, historic sites and the Ozarks foothills.

● A free, optional "How to Bikepack" clinic at the Pack Rat Outdoor Center and dinner on Friday night with BPR co-founders Kurt Refsnider and Kait Boyle.

● Camping at Historic Cane Hill, complete with historic sites, hiking trails, a pavilion, and restrooms.

● After-ride drinks and snacks on Sunday night to celebrate together.

● Support and stoke for new and experienced riders alike.

BPR's 2021 event in the Teton Valley quickly filled to capacity and was a huge hit with participants. Will Thomas said "As a first timer, the Bikepacking Roots' event was awesome because I met all of these cool people, learned a bunch of new skills, and did my first overnight with so much fun and encouragement. I was able to take everything I learned and start doing multi-day bikepacking trips on my own."

Bikepacking Roots is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing bikepacking, growing a diverse bikepacking community, advocating for the conservation of the landscapes and public lands through which we ride, and creating professional routes. The organization and its members value human-powered experiences and an inclusive, engaged, and informed membership that makes a positive impact as we adventure by bike.

For more information, contact Ally Johnson - [email protected] Website: https://www.bikepackingroots.org/fayettevillegathering.html. Instagram: @bikepackingroots.