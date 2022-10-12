Cardinals Stomp Sand Lizards 58-14

FARMINGTON -- For the second straight week Farmington gave up an early touchdown, then picked up its defense to pitch a shutout over the final three quarters to post a conference win.

The 58 points scored by the Cardinals Friday is the most since coach J.R. Eldridge took over the program and ranks as the seventh highest output over his career. Eldridge coached teams scored over 60 points five times with one 59-point outing while he was head coach at Arkadelphia from 2011-2019.

Actually, the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1 5A West) gave up two touchdowns in the first quarter but after Dardanelle quarterback Drew Vega broke a 56-yard run to the house late in the period, there was no more scoring by the Sand Lizards as Farmington rolled to a 58-14 victory.

In between the two Sand Lizard scores, Farmington put 23 points on the board with quarterback Sam Wells completing all 11 of his passing attempts in the contest for 245 yards, highlighted by touchdown tosses of 50 yards to Jagger Gordon and 42 yards to Peyton Funk, sandwiched around his own 15-yard scoring run to ignite a 58-point effort by the Cardinal offense.

Prior to the game, Eldridge stated he felt Wells was becoming more comfortable with his role at quarterback.

"When you have a quarterback who has wheels like we do, you start playing 11-on-11 football," Eldridge said.

Wells turned in a highly efficient night of running the offense. Farmington had no turnovers and was good on third-down conversions, going 4-of-6. Wells ran four times for 40 yards and the Cardinals averaged 6.8 yards-per-rushing attempts (30 for 204 yards).

After Vega's run pulled Dardanelle (3-3, 1-2) within 23-14, the Cardinals exploded for 28 points in the second quarter. Four different Cardinals jumped on the scoring bandwagon with Russell Hodge, Luke Elsik and Trey Moser each rushing for touchdowns and Brandon Clark returning a punt 45 yards for a score as Farmington built a commanding 51-14 halftime lead.

Dardanelle played into that by going for it on fourth down and getting stuffed on a running play that enabled the Cardinals to take over on downs at the Sand Lizard 24. Wells led scoring drives of 63, 24 and 45 yards in the second quarter.

In the third quarter Elsik reeled off a 69-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring. He led all Cardinal rushers with 87 yards.

Farmington entertains Clarksville this week with the Cardinals celebrating Homecoming Friday.

Farmington 58, Dardanelle 14

Farmington^--^23^28^7^0^--^58

Dardanelle^--^14^0^0^0^--^0

First Quarter

Dardanelle -- Logan Crowe 80-yard pass from Drew Vega (Adrian Ornelas kick), 9:43.

Farmington -- Jagger Gordon 50-yard pass from Sam Wells (Morgan Schafer run), 6:45.

Farmington -- Sam Wells 15-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 5:08.

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 42-yard pass from Sam Wells (Morgan Schafer run), 3:02.

Dardanelle -- Drew Vega 56-yard run (Adrian Ornelas kick), 1:35.

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 1-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 9:51.

Farmington -- Brandon Clark 45-yard punt return (Jorge Cervantes kick), 7:18.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 1-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 4:12.

Farmington -- Trey Moser 5-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 2:32.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 69-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 6:59.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Dardanelle

Total plays^45^37

First downs^25^7

Total offense^449^209

Rushes-yards^30-204^26-105

Passing yards^245^104

Rush average^6.8^4.0

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^11-11-245-2-0^3-10-104-1-1

Punts-Avg.^1-39.0^4-N/A

Penalties-Yds^3-25^1-5

Turnovers^0^1

Fumbles lost^0^0

Third-down conversion^4-6^2-9

Fourth-down conversion^0-1^1-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Luke Elsik 8-87, Russell Hodge 7-42, Sam Wells 4-40, Trey Moser 6-25, Lawson DeVault 1-6. Brayden Penne 4-6. Totals 30-205. Dardanelle 26-105.

PASSING -- Farmington, Sam Wells 11-11-245-2-0. Dardanelle, 3-10-104-1-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Lawson DeVault 4-28, Payton Funk 3-81, Jagger Gordon 2-69, Hunter Reaves 1-40, Luke Elsik 1-27. Totals 11-245. Dardanelle, 3-104.