Collyar Finishes In Middle Of Pack

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's Makayla Collyar shot a 112, which placed her in the middle of the pack at the Class 4A State golf meet Sept. 26 at Hot Springs.

Farmington golf coach Jason Shirey said she played well and had a good experience.

"The last few holes were a little rough but she had a good showing. She was pretty good off the tee," Shirey said. "She did a good job of keeping it all together."

Collyar shot a 108 at the District 4A-1 golf meet on Monday, Sept. 19, at Bella Vista's Highlands Golf Course to earn a trip to state.

Shirey praised Collyar for having a good day at the Highlands bolstered by a good closing stretch of holes that got her under the cut line and qualified her for the state meet.

With the closure of the Valley View Golf Course, Farmington's golf team has to travel further to get on a green for practice. Shirey supervised practices at both the Links at Weddington and at twice a week at the Fayetteville Country Club driving range.

The season seemed to fly by as Shirey reflected on the pace of life

"I think it was basically two months back in July that we met and started hitting golf balls on the softball field," Shirey said.