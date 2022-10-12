Farmington Chamber Plans Election Forum

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Local Political Candidate Forum from 6-8 p.m., on Oct. 13 at the Tonya McCuistion Performing Arts Center at Farmington High School.

The format will allow candidates the opportunity to answer some general questions about why they are running for office and what they see as the largest concerns for the community and how they will address them.

6-6:20 p.m.--Justice of the Peace session (Amanda Foster and Robert E. Dennis)

6:25-6:45--Council Ward 3, Position 2 session (Shelly Parsley and Linda Bell)

6:50-7:10--Council Ward 4, Position 2 session (Jeff Oxford and Kara Gardenhire)

7:15-7:45--Mayoral session (Ernie Penn, Diane Bryant, Jerrod Fraley)