Fields Of Faith At Cardinal Stadium

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Teenage musicians (from left), Prairie Grove sophomore Luke Bannon (electric guitar), Farmington junior Jayden Phillips (keyboards), and Prairie Grove sophomore Alex Abshier (acoustic guitar), perform as part of the praise and worship team. Youth led the worship during a Fellowship of Christian Athletes "Fields of Faith" event held on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Cardinal Stadium.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Featured speaker Ben Loftis outlined five things he stated are revealed from Exodus chapter 14, the Red Sea crossing, "who we are, who God is, what God demands, how God meets that demand, and what an appropriate response to that demand is," during a Fellowship of Christian Athletes "Fields of Faith" event held on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Cardinal Stadium.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge (104-41 overall, 11-5 at Farmington as of Oct. 5) testified of receiving answered prayers during a Fellowship of Christian Athletes "Fields of Faith" event held on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Cardinal Stadium. Eldridge cited two personal examples, saying his wife, Audrey, exemplifies 15 different qualities he told God he was seeking in a wife, and that he and Audrey prayed for seven years for a state championship when he was head coach at Arkadelpia (2011-2019), and God granted him two Class 4A State titles in 2017 and 2018.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Teenage praise (from left), Farmington junior Layla Watkins (vocals), Jazlyn Redding (vocals), and Shaylee Phillips (vocals), Farmington eighth grader Blayden Redding (vocals) and Prairie Grove seventh grader Ryan Bannon (bass guitar), performed several contemporary Christian songs including "I Speak Jesus" made popular by Charity Gayle. The youth led praise and worship at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes "Fields of Faith" event held on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Cardinal Stadium.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge and former Razorback and Seattle Seahawk Jeb Huckeba, with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, form a circle to pray with students participating in an FCA "Fields of Faith" event held at Cardinal Stadium on Oct. 5.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Springdale senior Jonathon Mankins played the drums while a quartet of Farmington vocalists and other backing musicians including two from Prairie Grove led the praise and worship during a Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, "Fields of Faith" event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Cardinal Stadium. Those in attendance responded enthusiastically to the music.

