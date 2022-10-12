Flipping The Switch For Energy Savings





FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District held a "flip the switch" ceremony last week to celebrate two on-site solar arrays, one at the high school and the other at Williams Elementary School, and the completion of districtwide energy efficient upgrades.

The project, approved by Farmington School Board in May 2021, is set to save the district nearly $300,000 in annual operating expenses and around $6 million over the project's lifetime. Superintendent Jon Laffoon said the district should realize the first savings at the end of this school year.

In 2021, Farmington partnered with the Arkansas Energy Office to implement an energy savings performance contract, where a state-approved company implements energy-efficient upgrades that pay for themselves.

The school board approved a $3.88 million energy savings performance contract with Entegrity Energy Partners to audit school facilities and implement a tailored scope of work to include LED lighting, solar energy installations, water conservation measures, new HVAC equipment, HVAC tuneups, controls upgrades and emergency power generation.

The contract guarantees to reduce the district's annual energy and maintenance expenses by $282,000. If the savings are not realized, Entegrity pledged to make up the difference. In addition, the school has been told that if savings exceed $282,000, the district is allowed to keep excess savings.

Laffoon said the contract states once every energy saving measure is in place, the calendar year for savings will start. The district is still waiting on SWEPCO to commission the high school solar array and for an off-site solar array in Booneville to be completed.

A few items still have to be completed on campus, finishing up several new HVAC units, tuning up other HVAC units and installing a generator for the administration building.

Entegrity contracted with Hilltop Electric of Little Rock to construct a 375 kW-AC solar array at Farmington High, just off state Highway 170, and a 250 kW-AC array behind Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary School on Broyles Street.

"This comprehensive project is yet another way our district has combated rising expenses in order to keep funds where they matter--in the district," Lafoon said Jon in a news release issued about the "flip the switch" ceremony. "Credit goes to our board for being good stewards of our community's millage by paying for these upgrades with one-time federal funds, record-low interest rates, and taking advantage of new solar legislation."

The district is using $2.5 million in construction bonds, along with federal covid-relief funds, to pay for the energy savings performance contract with Entegrity. Laffoon has previously pointed out that even with the new loan payment for the construction bonds, the district still will have a "positive cash flow of a range of $120,000 annually" because of the guaranteed savings in energy costs.

The district plans to use the savings for teacher retention initiatives and classroom advancement. The board approved a teacher salary raise last year for the first time in five years and will consider future raises.

In addition to the financial savings, the on-site solar arrays will allow Farmington students to have first-hand experience with the rapidly growing renewable energy industry, the fastest- growing occupation of the next decade, school officials have said.

Travis Warren, board president, said, "We are excited to be able to enhance our academic environments and provide a unique learning experience for our students, staff, and community centered on sustainability."

Adam Ness, a 2014 Farmington graduate now working with Entegrity in Little Rock, spearheaded the energy audit for the company and has worked with the district on the project, along with John Coleman with Entegrity in Northwest Arkansas.

Ness said Entegrity has 50 to 60 of these projects across the state.

"All of them are special and we care about all of them, of course," Ness said, "but that one obviously I cared a little extra about. That's going to be a really good project for them for a long time. It's going to be a little unfair how it benefits the school district as energy prices skyrocket...and other schools will be kicking themselves for not doing this in the future."

According to the news release, Ness gave the following comment, "Working with Mr. Laffoon and the school board on this impactful project in my hometown has been immensely gratifying. I am proud to be a graduate of Farmington and thrilled with the district's efforts to become more sustainable."



