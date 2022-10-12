Incumbent, Challenger Vie For Lincoln Council Seat

EDITOR'S NOTE: Information for this article on the Ward 2 race comes from profile forms filled out by both candidates at the request of the newspaper.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council member Terry Bryson and challenger Jerred Birkes are running for Ward 2, Position 1 on the council in the Nov. 8 general election.

Bryson, 69, who is retired, is serving his second two-year term as a Lincoln Council member representing Ward 2. In addition to the council, Bryson is chairman of the Planning Commission and has served on the commission for the past four years. He has almost completed the training to become a certified City Planner through the Arkansas Municipal League.

Birkes, 33, is a design drafter for Tyson Foods and is running for the first time for public office. He's been active as a board member of an HOA (Homeowner Association) and has experience handling fast-paced projects and problems with his job at Tyson.

Why Run For Office?

Bryson and his family have lived in Lincoln since 2000. His wife taught and retired from Lincoln Elementary School and both their children graduated from Lincoln High School.

"Lincoln is our home and I have only the best intentions for the future of the city and its residents," Bryson said.

As a retiree, Bryson said he is able to dedicate time to serving the city. He added that it has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve the citizens of Lincoln as a council member and on the planning commission.

The city has initiated many improvement projects over the past four years and Bryson said he would like to continue to be involved in those projects for the "long term benefit of the City of Lincoln." These are projects for improved emergency services, water and wastewater infrastructure and code enforcement.

Birkes graduated from Lincoln and he and his wife moved back so their son could attend Lincoln schools and they could be active in the community.

"I want to have the opportunity to serve and be an active voice for citizens to continue to make this a great place to live, run a business and raise a family," Birkes said. "To have the opportunity to serve the people of the City of Lincoln, would be an honor."

What Issues Need To Be Addressed?

The city of Lincoln is set for a season of growth, Birkes said.

"As our neighbors to the east have enjoyed commercial and residential growth, we are set to experience the same," Birkes said. "So, one of our most pressing needs will be to be prepared for that growth. The City Council working together with the Mayor to craft plans for infrastructure and personnel will help us achieve a smooth transition."

Bryson said he believes Lincoln's most pressing needs are infrastructure improvements, increasing revenue to the city and quality home construction projects.

"These three areas will significantly increase interest in Lincoln from businesses looking to locate here," Bryson said.

Lincoln needs more sidewalk construction to enhance safety for school children and pedestrians in the city, Bryson said. In addition, as more homes are built, parks and other recreational facilities would enhance the desirability of the city, he said.

"If the Council will continue enacting the long term plans initiated in the last four years, growth in Lincoln should remain at a steady upward pace," Bryson said.

Goals If Elected

Bryson said one of his goals, if elected, is to find a way to rehabilitate the community building on Lincoln Square and reinvigorate the opening of businesses on the square.

Another long term goal, he said, is to clean up U.S. Highway 62.

"This is the main corridor through our town and does not present a good picture to visitors," Bryson said.

For the next two years, he said his goals would be to maintain the long-term improvement projects, find ways to improve revenue for the city and "hopefully continue to be an asset to the City of Lincoln."

Birkes said he wants to be a good partner and team player with other council members.

If elected, he said he would use his skills and experiences to add value to planning and policy discussions.

"I will be excited to work toward plans to be ready for growth and work toward making this a great place for people to work and live," Birkes said.