Knight With Transparent Armor

FARMINGTON -- Public speaking represents an assignment, quite different from what Farmington junior cornerback Joey Richards generally gets tasked with while taking the field with the Cardinal defense.

The 6-feet-1, 150-pound junior cornerback, who helped the Cardinals hold Alma to a single touchdown during a Sept. 30 league win, stood there facing his peers without a helmet, shoulder pads or any of the protective gear varsity players don when competing in the violent world of high school football.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, during a Fellowship of Christian Athletes "Fields of Faith" event held at Cardinal Stadium, Richards stepped into the role of something like recording artist Jewell describes as "A Night Without Armor" in her 1998 poetry book extracting intimate and inspiring moments from her personal journals, putting on full display a woman exploring matters of the heart and comfort of family within the natural splendor of Alaska with the devastation of divorce infringing upon her world.

Richards recounted another woman in crisis, searching for truth and meaning and finding both in the person of Jesus as recorded in Matthew 9:19-21.

"In the Bible there is a story about a woman with a blood disease who touched the hem of Jesus' garment. And Jesus felt the touch. He felt the healing leave his body when she touched his garment. She was then healed," Richards said.

According to the play, "Jesus," which just ended its run on Oct. 8 at the Sight and Sound Theater in Branson, Mo., this woman risked everything.

Venturing out in public while afflicted by a blood disease could have carried a death penalty in the Middle Eastern culture of her day, but Jesus didn't have time to bother with the legalistic rules and regulations. Richards noted he took notice of the lady's faith.

"Jesus felt her faith in that moment when she stepped out in order to chase after Jesus. But her faith had to step out, [she got] herself out there and got that healing," Richards said.

At that juncture the transparent armor featuring the intangibles of faith, courage and empathy that shielded Richards glistened as he challenged his peers.

"How can we be bold enough to step out and pursue Jesus?" Richards said.

He said no one doubts that teenagers can get so caught up in what other people think that they allow these perceptions to define who they are and they stop being bold about what they believe.

"If we keep chasing clout and other's approval, what will it be like if the people we want to please are no longer there?" Richards said. "The fact is that people change all the time and so do things in the world, except for one thing and that's God."

Richards referred to Matthew 21:1-11, "When Jesus came in riding on a donkey, people were putting palm leaves on the ground shouting his name, but just days later all of them persecuted him, spit on him and tried to crucify him (Matthew 27:15-25)."

"Seeking external validation now is going to ruin you later on in the long run," Richards said.

Richards loves to play sports and said life is like being on a field or on a court during a game.

"There are always people in the stands that are going to be judging us, critiquing us and looking at our every single move but at the end of the day we are the ones on the field and we are playing the game, and our focus needs to be on that field," Richards said.

Richards warned against getting so concerned with people in the stands who are booing teenagers because they messed up or cheering because they did something well. He said yielding to that type of influence will cause teenagers to be held back from what they need to do on the field.

"We need to focus on the field and the direction we are going with our lives. Time is short, reality is we need to use our time wisely because the days we have are limited and can be evil. If there was ever a time to spread the word of God it is now," Richards said.

Richards emphasized what counts is the quality of one's life, not the length of one's life.

"Jesus only had 33 years in this life. When he was on the cross the world thought of him as a failure in that moment but he said it was finished. The work that God gave him was done," Richards said.

He concluded his speech by asking another question.

"It doesn't matter if you live another year or two or 20 or a hundred, will your work be finished in this life? Is there a dedication or a quality to it?" Richards said. "We need men and women who can walk with God but to do it you need friends and family. You need others who you can depend on, and when you finish this life is the work that God gave you done?"

Richards has seven tackles on the season as of Oct. 5. He's seen change already this season, getting more playing time with safety Sam Wells shifting over to offense to play quarterback after Cameron Vanzant sat out two games due to injury.

Richards urged his peers and those in attendance to invest their time into the kingdom of God "because he's worth it all. It's the only thing that doesn't change."