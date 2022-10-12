Lincoln Native Invests Legacy in Children’s Health

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article appeared in the April/May issue of Champions, the magazine of Arkansas Children's Foundation.

Roy Lee Jackson was raised in the small town of Lincoln by hard-working parents who instilled in him the values of treating others respectfully, working hard and managing his money wisely--values which today allow him to leave a legacy of championing children.

Roy received a journalism degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and spent a few years in the workforce before discovering his lifelong profession--education. After returning to his alma mater to obtain a degree in secondary education, Roy landed in Joplin, Missouri. He then obtained his Master's degree in secondary teaching from Pittsburg State University.

Ultimately, Roy spent almost three decades teaching high school journalism, speech and English in Joplin and Carl Junction, as well as teaching courses at Crowder College.

With help from excellent financial advisors, Roy was able to fully retire soon after turning 49 and returned to Fayetteville. After a long career as a dedicated educator, Roy began to consider his personal legacy. He knew he wanted to invest in future generations and ensure every child has access to critical resources, such as education.

"One day I had the opportunity to tour the newly opened Arkansas Children's Northwest," says Roy. "I learned all about Arkansas Children's and its initiatives around improving child health--a cornerstone of which is focused on education and outreach."

Roy continues, "Educating parents about good oral healthcare, childhood obesity, mental health and substance abuse is incredibly important work in moving the needle in the right direction for our state."

Never married and with no kids of his own, Roy made the bold decision to name Arkansas Children's as the sole beneficiary of his estate. Roy says he is grateful to invest in child health through his estate gift: "The more I learn about Arkansas Children's, the more I'm convinced this is a legacy I am proud to bestow on generations to come."

Arkansas Children's as and Arkansas Children's Legacy Challenge.

