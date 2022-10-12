Meyer Balances Dual Roles, Coaching And Motherhood

LINCOLN -- Thaden's Staci Meyer hasn't lost her sense of humor or appreciation of life while functioning in the dual roles of motherhood and head volleyball coach for the Lady Barnstormers.

Meyer refers to her toddler daughter, Aubrey, as her assistant coach. In August, Meyer declared, "Aubrey's ready for volleyball preseason practices," and "I wonder how many times she will try to sneak her way onto the court this year? She is walking so fast now!"

At the conclusion of the Spike-Tember Block Party Tournament hosted by Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 17, Aubrey wasn't happy with the Lady Barnstormers' 25-18 and 25-15 loss to Class 4A Prairie Grove in the gold bracket finals. She kept that in check as her mother turned her attention to the toddler, scooped Aubrey up and held her while doing an interview. Mother and daughter were face-to-face, but Aubrey didn't have mommy's undivided attention.

"It was the first tournament that we've got to compete in besides state and district tournaments, so it was good to have the opportunity here. We came in seeded last in the tournament so we had to fight our way up to the top," Meyer said.

Aubrey interrupted with a scream, prompting her mother to burst into laughter as she met her daughter's gaze. Aubrey then turned and looked eye-to-eye into the source of the distraction, allowing mom to go back to the interview.

"I think it was run well, that Prairie Grove played really competitive and played hard. They're a good team so it's nothing to hang our heads on. It's just a chance for us to get some more reps against some good teams this weekend," Meyer said.

At that juncture, Aubrey reached out and grabbed a roster as her mother added, "Make sure you get that scream in the interview."

Meyer's resume displays a wealth of experience in the sport. Like Lincoln head volleyball coach Brittany Engel, she graduated from Siloam Springs High School. Meyer helped lead the Lady Panthers to three consecutive Class 5A State volleyball championships from 2007-2009 before going on to earn a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from John Brown University. At JBU Meyer started as an outside hitter and libero all four years.

Meyer worked in the Springdale School District for four years and has coached volleyball at all youth levels, both in Northwest Arkansas and southern California. Before taking over Thaden's program She was head volleyball coach at Huntsville, overseeing grades 7 to 12.

She guided Thaden to its first state tournament appearance in 2020 in her first year with the program. The Lady Barnstormers reached the Class 2A final four last season and Meyer was named head coach for the 2022 West All-Star volleyball team.

On Feb. 2, Meyer celebrated "National Girls and Women in Sports Day," with a tongue-in-cheek social media post, "From picking flowers on the soccer field, scoring on the wrong basketball goal, winning three state championships and coaching the sport I love the most, I am so grateful for the role sports has played in my life."

On June 25, Meyer reflected on her All-Star volleyball stint, "The last 36 hours were spent with an amazing coaching staff and some of the best players in the state. I am grateful for the opportunity and to be able to learn from and watch some of the best in Arkansas!"