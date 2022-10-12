New 4-H Agent Grew Up In The Program

Like many people, my first encounter with 4-H was thinking it only had to do with animals.

Oh, how wrong I was.

As a four-year-old girl, dragging a very tame commercial Beefmaster heifer into the ring for my very first Washington County Fair Pee-wee Showmanship, I knew I would do whatever it took to keep on showing livestock for years to come. What I didn't know though, was how the 4-H program would change my life forever. I attended my first 4-H meeting at the age of four, a full year before I was old enough to join. I very quickly began soaking in all the information about this incredible youth development organization.

As soon as my 5th birthday rolled around, I was excited to join West Fork 4-H and start getting involved in all the projects from photography to food preparation. It wasn't long before I jumped into my first leadership role as the club Recreation Leader. Soon after, a new Greenland 4-H club was formed, and I began my 4-H career. Through Greenland 4-H, I continued to show beef cattle, rabbits, and meat goats, but also developed a strong passion for public speaking, parliamentary procedure, community service, leadership and mentoring the younger generation.

In 2013, my biggest dream became a reality when I was elected an Arkansas State 4-H Officer, as part of a team that would promote the program across the state. Together we learned about planning 4-H events, networking, teamwork, and recognizing the strengths in others to help them become more effective leaders. This opportunity and many others I had in the program over the years, forever changed my life and made me who I am. It gave me essential skills to succeed in life, allowed me to receive scholarships that completely got me through college, taught me about many different project areas and showed me the importance of not only being an effective leader, but inspiring future leaders as well. Not to mention, I built lifelong friendships and had an abundance of lasting memories to look back on.

My 4-H projects took me all over the nation for camps, workshops, and competitions. But my 4-H experience is what set me up for success in life.

Even after I aged out of the Washington County 4-H program, I knew it was still a huge part of my life. My mom, the leader of the Greenland 4-H, continued to dedicate her time to helping youth succeed even after I had graduated. My cousin followed in my footsteps and had an active 4-H career. I had gotten my niece involved and watched the program transform her, helping her come out of her shell and learning how to express her creativity. I continued to help mentor other youth in projects, speak to clubs and raise rabbits for youth to show.

Still, I felt like I wasn't getting to give back enough to the program that gave everything to me. On Sept. 1, 2021, I began my journey with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service when I started as the Washington County 4-H administrative assistant. It was incredible getting to plug back into the program, but I still wanted to do more.

To teach. To lead. To inspire. To have an impact. To make the best better.

In March of 2022, I made the best decision of my life when I accepted the position as the Washington County 4-H Agent!

So far this year, I have gotten to kickstart new programs that inspire the next generation of leaders, work alongside our counties top-notch youth as they give back to their communities, support a network of irreplaceable club leaders that dedicate countless hours to helping educate, and celebrate the success of our individuals and teams in everything from Parliamentary Procedure and Livestock Judging to Family and Consumer Science Speeches, Piano Performances and Seaperch underwater ROV Challenges. I have been fortunate to teach workshops and conduct events all while watching youth learn, grow, discover, and truly flourish by doing what they are passionate about.

If you know someone between the ages of five and 19 that is not already in 4-H, I highly encourage you to send them to their local Extension Office. This program builds the next generation of leaders through hands on learning, professional skill development, citizenship, leadership, healthy living, and STEM activities. The opportunities are endless for all youth of absolutely any interest area.