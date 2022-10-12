Ozark Routs Lincoln 64-21

LINCOLN -- Lincoln struggled in all facets of the game in giving up the second most points in a single game in school history with a 64-21 loss at Ozark Friday.

Lincoln started well with T. Vang booting the opening kickoff into the end zone for a touchback. The Wolves forced a three-and-out on defense and Ozark punted with the ball going out of bounds in Hillbilly territory. Lincoln took over at the Ozark 46 and put together a solid 9-play scoring drive. Drew Moore completed a 14-yard pass to Kellar Price and ran for seven yards to convert third down-and two from the Hillbilly 11. Ozark stuffed the next two running plays so the Wolves stuck Kayden Job in at quarterback and he ran for a 1-yard touchdown with the Hillbilly defense keying on Kale Jones.

Vang kicked the extra-point and Lincoln jumped ahead, 7-0, with 7:34 remaining in the first quarter.

From that point on virtually everything that could go wrong for the Wolves did.

Special teams gave up a 90-yard touchdown return on a kickoff, followed by the first of three interceptions thrown by the Wolves during the contest, and a defensive breakdown as the first quarter ended with Ozark leading 21-7.

Ozark running back Eli Masingale carried the ball 11 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns, while Hillbilly quarterback Landon Wright was equally as effective rushing nine times for 139 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown run that negated an excellent punt by Jones that pinned Ozark deep in its own territory in the first quarter.

A promising Lincoln drive that gained 47 yards and took up three-and-a-half minutes of the first and second quarters ended with an interception in the end zone by an Ozark defensive back, giving the Hillbillies a touchback and possession at their own 20.

Ozark fumbled the ball on its next play, but Lincoln couldn't take advantage and turned the ball over on downs at Ozark's 40. Lincoln stuffed a jet sweep for a loss, but Masingale broke a 41-yard scoring run.

On the kickoff, Lincoln's kick returner waited too long to pick up the ball. The coverage was upon him when he picked it up at the one and was tackled at the two. The Hillbillies tackled a runner in the end zone on the next play to record a safety increasing their lead to 30-0.

After the free kick from the 20, Ozark had a short field, thanks to a good return to Lincoln's 33. Masingale scored from 22 yards out and the Wolves trailed 37-7 in the second quarter.

The Wolves then mounted a 13-play, 74-yard drive for a touchdown aided immensely by 35 yards of penalties against Ozark. Jones scored on a 1-yard carry and Vang added the PAT kick cutting the deficit to 37-14 with 4:11 to to in the first half.

Ozark recovered an attempted onside kick and went four plays in 55 yards for another Masingale touchdown, this one on a 12-yard run. Lincoln was assessed a personal foul penalty on the extra-point kick that extended Ozark's lead to 44-14.

The 15-yard penalty was marked off on the kickoff. The Wolves didn't cover the ensuing kickoff, and Ozark pounced on the ball at the Wolves' five. Wright scored on the next play and Ozark increased its lead to 51-14, a margin they held at halftime.

Lincoln's first possession of the third quarter resulted in a turnover. The ball went off the hands of a receiver and Ozark intercepted it. The Hillbillies went 40 yards in five plays padding their point total with backup quarterback Koby Wilbanks finding Caleb Sanders on 30-yard scoring pass. A bad snap ruined the extra-point try but Ozark was up big, leading 57-14 at the 5:30 mark of the third quarter.

The Wolves answered with a five-play, 78-yard march, capped by Moore's touchdown 22-yard touchdown toss to Jace Birkes with just under a minute to play in the third with a running clock throughout the second half.

Ozark added a ninth touchdown on Brayden Miner's 37-yard run to make the final, 64-21. The 64-points given up by Lincoln is the scond most points allowed in school history. Last year, Lincoln surrendered 68 points to Hackett.

Ozark 64, Lincoln 21

Lincoln^--^7^7^7^0^--^31

Ozark^--^21^30^7^7^--^64

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Kayden Job 1-yard run (T. Vang kick), 7:34.

Ozark -- 90-yard kickoff return (kick), 7:18.

Ozark -- Eli Masingale 2-yard run (kick), 4:19.

Ozark -- Landon Wright 94-yard run (kick), 1:56.

Second Quarter

Ozark -- Eli Masingale 59-yard run (kick), 9:15.

Ozark -- Safety runner tackled in end zone, 9:00.

Ozark -- Eli Masingale 22-yard run (kick), 8:00.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 1-yard run (T. Vang kick), 4:11.

Ozark -- Eli Masingale 12-yard run (kick), 8:00.

Ozark -- Landon Wright 5-yard run (kick), 3:00.

Third Quarter

Ozark -- Caleb Sanders 30-yard pass from Koby Wilbanks (run failed), 5:30.

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 22-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 0:55.

Fourth Quarter

Ozark -- Brayden Miner 37-yard run (kick), 9:00.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Ozark

Total plays^66^35

First downs^19^23

Total offense^226^409

Rushes-yards^23-38^31-379

Passing yards^188^30

Rush average^1.7^12.2

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^19-35-166-1-3^2-4-30-1-0

Punts-Avg.^2-42.0^1-30.0

Penalties-Yds^6-60^7-72

Turnovers^3^1

Fumbles lost^0^1

Third-down conversion^5-11^0-2

Fourth-down conversion^1-4^0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Kale Jones 17-28, Drew Moore 2-7, Ruger Remington 1-4, Caden Brewer 1-3, Kayden Job 2-(-4). Totals 23-38. Ozark, Eli Masingale 11-162, Landon Wright 9-139, Brayden Miner 2-32, Todd Williams 3-23, Gunner Williams 3-12, Koby Wilbanks 3-11. Totals 31-379.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 19-32-166-1-3, Kayden Job 0-3-0-0-0. Ozark, Koby Wilbanks 2-2-30-1-0, Landon Wright 0-2-0-0-0.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Jace Birkes 5-96, Kale Jones 4-21, Kellar Price 3-35, Caden Brewer 3-17, Colt Cushing 2-10. Totals 19-188. Ozark, Caleb Sanders 2-30. Totals 2-30.