PG’s Quiet Heroine, ‘The Biocic Woman’

LINCOLN -- There's a quiet heroine developing a strong volleyball program at Prairie Grove and some refer to head coach Lindsey Biocic as 'The Biocic Woman.'

She's even got the same first name as actress Lindsay Wagner, who starred as Jamie Sommers in the 1970s ABC television series, "The Bionic Woman," and if that wasn't a striking enough parallel, Sommers' cover when she wasn't protecting national security or saving the world was that of a school teacher.

Biocic has the Lady Tigers on a roll. Her super power is coaching volleyball.

Prairie Grove knocked off a spirited Thaden volleyball squad, 25-18 and 25-15, to win the gold bracket championship during Lincoln's Spike-Tember Block Party Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Wolfpack Arena.

"Thaden's a good team, they're solid defense. They will frustrate teams like no other by keeping that ball in play. I was really impressed with their defense," Biocic said.

Biocic gave the Lady Tigers specific instructions in dealing with the Class 2A Lady Barnstormers, a team with only one senior.

"We cannot play scared, we can't play safe with them, cause if we play safe they're going to keep the ball in play and keep the ball in play until we make that error," Biocic said.

The team got it going from every position.

Ashlyn Tag racked up 48 assists and 15 kills. Kendall Pickett accounted for 16 aces and 60 digs. Havyn Huber pounded out 17 kills. Ashtyn Burton and Kamrynn Coughran chipped in 15 kills apiece. Kenleigh Elder and Kenleigh Starr weren't far behind with 14 kills each. Emma Vertz had 20 kills, 32 digs, 64 assists and eight aces.

"We did not drop a single set all day," Biocic said. "I was really proud of my girls for going out there and not being afraid to take hard, aggressive swings. I thought they did a great job with that hitting and behind the line serving."

Like other coaches in the tournament she felt the added day of competition benefited her program.

"I do think that we ended on a great note today. We had a talk about being good teammates and lifting each other up and being supportive and bringing energy on the court no matter what role you're playing. I think everyone did a great job at that and I think that's what we need to do going into conference play again this week," Bioic said