Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Julio Burciaga, 33, of Farmington, was arrested in connection with open container, driving while license suspended, and speeding.

Dylan Lovell, 29, of Prairie Grove, was cited October 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sara Mitchell, 40, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 3 for violation of the noise ordinance.

Cheyenne Riley, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 1 in connection with DWI, speeding.

Jesus Robles-Nunez, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 1 in connection with DWI, no driver's license, speeding, open container.

Michael Murphy, 21, of Tahlequah, Okla., was arrested Oct. 2 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, passing emergency vehicle, refusal to submit, possession of a controlled substance, no vehicle license, speeding.

Jeffery Fears, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 1 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Chrisel Fraizer, 53, of Huntsville, was arrested October 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Baymon Shedrickia, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited October 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.