Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: Employee washed hands then dried on clothing due to lack of paper towels. Cook assembled and garnished a shrimp cocktail with bare hands. Another cook packed a to-go order with a bare hand. No paper towels were available at the cooks' handwashing sink or the server hand-washing sink. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Bar handwashing sink did not have a sign. Multiple containers of cut fruit in the bar fridge were not date marked. Boxes of chips and canned food were being stored on the floor.Trash cans in ladies room were not covered.

Prairie Grove Junior High School

806 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Employee changed gloves without washing hands. Noncritical violations: One can was on shelf with a dent on the top edge.

Royal Donuts

113 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: One spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Several floor tiles require replacement. Posted permit expired 07/31/2022.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Lincoln Middle School / Aramark, 201 E. School St., Lincoln; Lincoln High School FFA Trailer, 1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

-- Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette