Tiger Ground Game Punishes Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE -- Prairie Grove (5-1, 3-0 5A West) continues tied for first in the 5A West with Shiloh Christian, after three weeks of conference play with a 30-6 road win at Clarksville Friday.

Prairie Grove went with its bread and butter, trademark running game, accumulating 356 of its 421 yards of total offense on the ground. Facing Clarksville for the first time in school history on the gridiron, the Tigers methodically chewed up the yardage, and punched the ball into the end zone.

Conner Hubbs led the Tiger ground game with 109 yards on 10 runs while Coner Whetsell rushed for 97 yards on 12 carries. Jace Edwards ran the ball five times for 50 yards, while Camden Patterson picked up 40 yards on five carries. Luke Bannon and Asher Linn combined for another 50 yards rushing.

Rhett Marrell's 10-yard kick return out to the 40 established good starting field position for the Tigers, who drove for a touchdown on their opening possession. Patterson had a 22-yard touchdown run called back because of a penalty and Prairie Grove was forced to convert fourth-and-2. Patterson snuck for three yards with the help of his linemen pushing the pile forward.

Hubbs ran the ball to the Panther one and Whetsell carried it in for the touchdown. Edwards' second effort tacked on a 2-point run for the conversion and Prairie Grove led 8-0 with 8:47 seconds left in the first quarter.

Hubbs wasn't fooled on a flea flicker and picked off a Clarksville pass, restoring possession to the Tigers. Prairie Grove moved the ball to the Panther 14, but lost yards on two of the next three running plays, including a "guard around" to Ryder Orr. Still, the Tigers nearly converted fourth-and-13 with Hubbs reaching the eight before fumbling the ball into the end zone for a touchback.

The Tigers led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter and stopped Clarksville on downs to get the ball back at their own 33. Patterson completed a 4-yard pass to Luke Vance to start a 7-play scoring foray that the senior quarterback punctuated with a 4-yard touchdown run. Hubbs threw a pass to Vance on a halfback option, adding the 2-point conversion and the Tigers enjoyed a 16-0 advantage with 6:09 left in the first half.

Both offenses turned the ball over on downs in their first possessions of the third quarter. Prairie Grove's defense then forced a three-and-out. Orr stuffed a run for no gain, Jaymon Rowe dropped a sweep for a loss, and Corbin Bowlin held another Panther run for two yards.

Clarksville's punt went out-of-bounds after traveling a mere 27 yards and the Tiger offense set up shop at their own 31.

Whetsell ran for nine yards, then Hubbs busted a 60-yard touchdown run. An extra-point kick sailed wide right, but the Panthers were offsides. Prairie Grove took the penalty and Whetsell ran the ball in for two points, stretching the Tigers cushion to 24-0 at the 4:59 mark of the third.

Clarksville received the kickoff and ran off 11 plays, but couldn't overcome a 15-yard penalty when one of its linemen lost a helmet and kept blocking. Marrell hit a runner in the backfield for an 8-yard loss after a fumbled snap, bringing up a Clarksville punt on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The punt went 34 yards, but Prairie Grove got 15 of those back on an "illegal use of the helmet" penalty against the Panthers. On second-and-four from the Clarksville 32, Patterson found tight end Matthew Velasco with a shovel pass and he made the highlight reel for the second straight week by rumbling for a touchdown. The PAT kick failed, but the Tigers had opened up a 30-0 advantage with 9:53 to go in the fourth.

Clarksville erased the goose egg when Arthur Alvarez took a 24-yard carry across the goal line. A 2-point run failed leaving the margin at 30-6 which became the final.

The Tigers host Dardanelle this week as Prairie Grove celebrates Homecoming Friday. The Sand Lizards lost 58-14 to Farmington last week.

Prairie Grove 30, Clarksville 6

Prairie Grove^--^8^8^8^6^--^30

Clarksville^--^0^0^0^6^--^6

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 1-yard run (Jace Edwards run), 8:47.

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Camden Patterson 4-yard run (Luke Vance pass from Conner Hubbs), 6:09.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 40-yard run (Coner Whetsell run), 4:59.

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Matthew Velasco 32-yard pass from Camden Patterson (kick failed), 9:53.

Clarksville -- Arthur Alvarez 24-yard run (run failed), 2:56.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Clarksville

Total plays^56^58

First downs^19^14

Total offense^421^195

Rushes-yards^40-356^42-186

Passing yards^65^9

Rush average^8.9^4.4

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^6-14-65-1-0^1-7-9-0-1

Punts-Avg.^0-N/A^4-35.0

Penalties-Yds^7-45^4-35

Turnovers^1^2

Fumbles lost^1^1

Third-down conversion^3-9^3-10

Fourth-down conversion^1-5^1-3

Missed Field Goals -- None.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Conner Hubbs 10-109, Coner Whetsell 12-97, Jace Edwards 5-50, Camden Patterson 5-40, Luke Bannon 1-32, Asher Linn 1-18, Tate Cox 2-11, Cale Brey 3-1, Ryder Orr 1-(-2). Totals 40-356. Clarksville, 42-186.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Camden Patterson 6-14-65-1-0. Clarksville, Arthur Alvarez 1-6-9-0-1, Angel Alvarez 0-1-0-0-0.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Matthew Velasco 1-32, Jace Edwards 1-12, Conner Hubbs 1-9, Coner Whetsell 1-6, Luke Vance 1-4. Totals 6-65. Clarksville, Coleman Acord 1-9.