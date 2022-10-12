Tourney Hostess

LINCOLN -- Tournament host, Lincoln, got ousted from its Spike-Tember Block Party Tournament with a two-set loss to Elkins on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Wolfpack Arena.

Lincoln's home court advantage was negated somewhat in bracket play because its opponent, Elkins, had just played a five-set match against the Lady Wolves at Wolfpack Arena two days earlier on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Lincoln coach Brittany Engel picked out some positives to dwell on in spite of the disappointing exit after her squad won a No. 1 seed in pool play Saturday morning.

"We gave it a pretty good go. The biggest thing is we just turned it into the net too many times. We've got to eliminate the little errors that we've been making and once those get eliminated, we'll be a lot more successful," Engel said.

Little Rock Hall drove the farthest distance to compete, and Engel got a thrill out of hosting the tournament in her second year as head volleyball coach.

"It's been a lot of fun. We really are growing this tournament. Last year we had eight teams in it. This year we have 12 and and it's really becoming a big thing so I hope that we can continue to keep having this many teams and we have some pretty good competition," Engel said.

Coming out of the tournament, Lincoln reached the point where they began playing each conference team for a second time.

"What I want to see is -- I want to see the team that was there this morning [Saturday, Sept. 17 during the Spike-Tember Block Party Tournament pool play], the team that believes in themselves and knows that we can compete with teams like that the second go-around so hopefully we can get a lot more wins on our record," Engel said.

Picking up league wins will be crucial to improving seeding for the District 3A-1 volleyball tournament.