Washington County 4-H Clubs

Washington County has multiple 4-H clubs for children and teenagers who are interested in becoming involved.

The purpose of 4-H is to give youth, ages 5 to 19, an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

Youth in 4-H clubs will learn life skills, enhanced leadership skills and increase self-esteem while serving in a number of community service projects.

Participation in 4-H clubs gives young people an opportunity to compete in a number of competitive activities, attend camps and earn scholarships for education.

The following is a list of the 4-H clubs in western Washington County and where they meet. For more information about a club, call the Washington County Extension Service, 479-444-1755.

• Brush Creek, Brush Creek Baptist.

• Cove Creek Clever Clovers, Cove Creek Church.

• Elkins, Elkins Community Center.

• Garden Explorers Club, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

• Goin' Showin', Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Greenland, Greenland Community Center.

• Hogeye, American Legion Post 146, Prairie Grove

• 4-H Junior Master Gardener 1.0, Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Leadership Club, Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Let's Sew, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

• NWA Sharp Shooters, AGFC Ozark Highland Center.

• Prairie Grove, Rheas Mill Community Center.

• The Clover Crew, Elmwood Baptist Church, Springdale.

• Teen Leaders, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

• Washington County Advocates for a Drug-Free Tomorrow, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

• Washington County Rabbit & Poultry Club, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

• West Fork, SEEK Church, West Fork.

• Winslow, Winslow Public Library or high school.

• Young Riders, Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.