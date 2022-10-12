WCEL Obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022

photos - Collins, Pierce, McPherson

Tyler Kristopher Collins

Tyler Kristopher Collins, age 25, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born May 24, 1997, in McAlester, Oklahoma, the son of Corey K. and Jeanelle (Wesley) Collins.

Tyler was a miracle baby from birth and was always smiling. He loved his dinosaurs and cartoons, especially Bluey and Bear in the Big Blue House.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Donna C. Wilson; his maternal grandfather, Paul D. Wesley; paternal great grandfather, Harley Wilson, and paternal great grandmother, Ella Angstadt; great aunt Mary Carnahan.

Survivors include parents, Corey and Jeanelle Collins of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; two sisters, Jordan Collins of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Samantha Collins Gaines and family of Harthshorne, Oklahoma; one brother, Alec Collins of Florida; his paternal grandfather, Mike Wilson of Jackson, Tennessee; maternal grandmother, Leona Wesley of McAlester, Oklahoma; paternal great grandmother, Grace Wilson of Kissimmee, Florida; great grandfather, Sheridan Angstadt of Interlachen, Florida; his aunts and uncles: Anthony and Karla Wesley of McAlester, Oklahoma, Michelle Winlock Wesley also of McAlester, Darla and Mike Turner of Summerfield, Florida, and Tiarmo Colenutt of Okmulgee, Oklahoma; great aunts and uncles, Brenda Harris of Kissimmee, Florida, Stephen Carnahan of Brownsboro, Texas; numerous other cousins, family and friends that all loved Tyler deeply.

James Daniel McPherson

James Daniel McPherson, aged 42, crossed through Heaven's gates to be with Jesus on October 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his soul-mate Susanna Lynn Hill of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his parents, Pamela McPherson of Lincoln, Arkansas and Danny McPherson of Fayetteville, Arkansas; three siblings, Aaron McPherson of Lincoln, Arkansas; Rachel Benning (husband David) of Nashville, Illinois and Molly Schopper (husband Jeremy) of Gentry, Arkansas. He also leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews: Donovan, Aaron Jr. and Emma McPherson, Conner Brunson, Olivia, Truman and Virgil Benning; and Anabelle, Abigail, Jeremy Jr., Lillian and Brody Schopper.

James, known as Jamie to family, died peacefully at his home in Lincoln, Arkansas, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 5, 1980, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, Arkansas to Danny and Pamela McPherson.

James was a 1998 graduate of Greenland High School. He participated in sports and excelled in band, Math and Science. He went on to graduate from the Ultimate Medical Academy in Tampa, Florida with an Associate of Science Degree in 2012. James was employed by Walmart for 21 years. He spent the last 10 years working as a Pharmacy Lead Technician at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. James enjoyed several hobbies. He was a loyal member of his World of Warcraft Guild, Angels by Night. He loved woodworking, gardening, and his "guard" cat, Dew-Drop. He also enjoyed being on the lake fishing with his family. He was a huge Arkansas Razorback fan, whenever they got the chance he and Susanna loved to "Call the Hogs."

Friends and family are welcome to attend Jamie's visitation and funeral at the Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove on Monday, October 10, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., with the funeral services immediately following. A private interment will be held in Protem, Missouri.

Jerry Edward Peoples

Jerry Edward Peoples, age 62, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Lincoln, Arkansas. He was born May 18, 1960, in Payola, Indiana, the son of Roy Leslie and Flora Belle (Boen) Peoples.

Jerry retired from Tankersley Food Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Flora Belle Peoples, and one brother, Ronnie Eugene Peoples.

Survivors include his daughters, Elisha Barnes and her husband Joe, and Linda Peoples all of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; his companion, Crickett Cornelison, and daughter, Samantha Eaton; three brothers and one sister, Billy Joe Peoples, Deloris Gilbert and her husband Gary, Bobby Peoples and his wife Laurie, and Harold Peoples and his wife Vickie; four grandchildren, Tyesha Michelle Barnes, Noah Bradley Barnes, William Lark Peoples-Grizzle, and Jazlyn Dawn-Michelle Grizzle; a slew of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., October 14, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery. There will be no graveside services held.

Joe Ed Pierce

Joe Ed Pierce, age 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born August 3, 1937, to Pauline Hale Pierce and Charles Edgar Pierce.

He spent his early youth in the Fayetteville and Washington County area with his mother and stepdad, Dawson "Pop" Bailey, before moving to California where he graduated high school. He moved back to the Fayetteville area after high school and got a job with Swanson's, where he met Brenda Lou Dorsey. Joe and Brenda were married on January 11, 1958. He loved and adored his wife Brenda and he was quite fond of her wonderful cooking. He loved nothing more than being surrounded by his loud, boisterous family and hearing about all that his grandkids were up to. He was a great story teller that never let the truth get in the way of a good story. He was an infamous prankster and loved to prank anyone he could, especially his children and brother-in-law Gene.

Joe and Brenda had four children, Joey Pierce (Tawnie), John Pierce (Deborah), Cassie Franklin (Bill), and Laura Vinyard (Jimmy). In addition to his children, Joe is survived by eight grandchildren: Robert, Alicia, Catherine, Sarah, Hannah, Jason, Drake and Tatum; seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews including David, Kevin and Ruben; numerous great grandnieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Ina Marie Dorsey Bassett.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carolyn Sue Dickard and brother-in-law Gene Dickard.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery with a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Joe Ed Pierce to Washington Regional Medical Foundation for the pastoral care fund. P.O. Box 356 Fayetteville AR 72702

Sue Anne Wentworth

Sue Anne Wentworth, 72, of Farmington, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born on September 12, 1950, in Santa Ana, Calif., to Oscar and Charlene Amburgey.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Wentworth; her father, Oscar Amburgey and wife Patricia Amburgey; and mother, Charlene (Amburgey) Gooch and husband Robert Gooch. Sue loved cats, crocheting and helping others. Her family, church family and friends meant so much to her.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Silva and Bobbie Kinsey; sisters, Marilyn Latham, Loretta Phillips and Lisa Hill; brothers, Chris Amburgey and wife Katt, Rick Amburgey and wife Trish, and Andrew Amburgey and wife Felicia; grandsons, Soren and Dalton Duarte, and Leonardo and Brennon Lopez; and great-granddaughter, Zoie Duarte; nieces, Christine Wright and husband Andrew and Jeanette Combs and husband Billy; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Main St. Baptist Church in Farmington with Pastor Preston Beeks officiating.

