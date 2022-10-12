What Is A 4-H Club?

Clubs play a key role in the delivery of 4-H programming, but the goals and structure of 4-H clubs vary according to the needs of the members they serve.

Project Clubs focus on one project at a time that the entire membership experiences together at the club meeting.

Community Clubs offer a selection of projects with information being delivered through project meetings held outside the club. Some clubs have a singular focus such as community service clubs or they target a specific audience such as tribal reservation clubs, after school clubs, or home school clubs.

There are certain components and characteristics that are common to all 4-H clubs and these commonalities provide the backbone for clubs. Below, the minimum requirements of all 4-H clubs are listed, but county 4-H staff may include additional requirements for 4-H clubs in their county.

Characteristics Of 4-H Clubs:

• Composed of at least six 4-H members

• Has elected officers

• Meet regularly throughout the year

• Has two non-related adults volunteering to guide the club

• Has junior and teen leaders

• Has a club community service project

• Involves parents/guardians, and other supportive adults

