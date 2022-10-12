What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Litter Cleanup

A community cleanup sponsored by several organizations will be held 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Meet at Farmington Public Library.

Library Book Sale

Friends of the Farmington Library will have its semi-annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Members of the Friends will have a presale on Oct. 21 and leftover books will be provided free from 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24.

Farmington Fall Festival

Farmington Fall Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Creekside Park in Farmington. The festival will include live music, free hotdogs, candy and shopping from more than 30 vendors. An art show by local elementary students will be on display, and a fall scenic bacground will be available for pictures. Free daffodil bulbs will be handed out by the Farmington Garden Club.

LINCOLN

Trunk or Treat

The city of Lincoln will sponsor trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at the community building on Lincoln Square.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Headstone Cleaning Time

Prairie Grove Historical Society is hosting a volunteer opportunity to clean headstones in Prairie Grove Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.

Trunk or Treat

Prairie Grove Police Department will sponsor its trunk or treat at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, October 29 in the parking lot at Prairie Grove Christian Church. Other businesses, churches and individuals are invited to participate in the event. Contact [email protected] for more information.