Arvest Bank Announces ‘We Love Teachers’ Honorees

FAYETTEVILLE– Arvest Bank recently announced that 30 teachers in Northwest Arkansas have been awarded $500 gifts as part of its "We Love Teachers" initiative.

This is the seventh consecutive year Arvest has conducted the initiative. A total of 145 teachers at public state-funded schools throughout the bank's four-state footprint are being awarded the gifts. Recipients are selected by school administrations based on classroom needs.

In western Washington County, the following teachers received $500 grants: Katie Phillips at Williams Elementary in Farmington, Stephanie Arivett at Prairie Grove Middle School, and Madison Lowrimore at Lincoln High School. Astra Swepston from Westville School District also received a gift.

The "We Love Teachers" initiative aims to address a widespread need among teachers. According to a 2021 AdoptAClassroom.org survey, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money for classroom needs during the 2020-2021 school year. Additionally, 30% of respondents said they spend $1,000 or more per year.

"We salute our recipients here in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and all the hard-working teachers everywhere," Arvest marketing manager Karen Gray said. "We know teachers face a lot of challenges and we appreciate what they do on a daily basis to make a positive impact on their students and our communities. We hope our gifts make these teachers' jobs a little easier."