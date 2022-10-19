Cardinals Celebrate Homecoming 2022

FARMINGTON -- Sophomore maid Destiny McClure, daughter of Kyle and Rebecca McClure, escorted by her father.

Sophomore maid Kinsley Reaves, daughter of Michael and Kimber Reaves, escorted by father.

Sophomore maid Amia Carr, daughter of Jarvis and Brandy Carr, escorted by her father.

Junior maid Rylie Grace Davis, daughter of Shonna Chick and Jared Christman and the late Matthew Davis, escorted by her grandfather Kenneth Ritenauer.

Junior maid Cailey Ramaker, daughter of Calvin and Tonya Ramaker, escorted by her brother, Conner Ramaker.

Attendants, football bearer Rhees Rector, son of Jason and Malinda Rector, and crown bearer Hailey Benish, daughter of Nathan and Hillary Benish.

Senior maid Zoe Nix, daughter of Kim and Blake Cook and the late Bill Nix, escorted by her stepfather.

Senior maid Emma Grace Ortiz, daughter of Noel and Angela Ortiz, escorted by her father.

Senior maid Piper Robinson, daughter of Jackie Robinson and Tammy Robinson, escorted by her brother-in-law, Dylan Harber.

Senior maid KaylaJo Stychalski, daughter of Peter and Tiffany Stychalski, escorted by her father.

Rylee Curran, 2021 Homecoming queen, returned to present flowers and the sash to Ortiz, who was crowned 2022 Homecoming queen as her father placed the tiarra upon her head.

