Farmington And Prairie Grove Advance, Qualify For State

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington and Prairie Grove punched their tickets to the Class 4A State volleyball tournament at Brooklyn next week with big wins Tuesday evening.

Both local teams prevailed in the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament quarterfinals at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena with the host Lady Tigers (No. 3 South) beating Gravette (No. 2 North) and Farmington (No. 2 South) downing Huntsville. Each squad advanced into the tournament semifinals to be played at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Tiger Arena. Farmington takes on No. 1 North Pea Ridge in the early semifinal while Prairie Grove squares off against No. 1 South Christian in the late semifinal.

The consolation will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday followed by the District 4A-1 championship at 6:30 p.m.

4A-1 DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL

Monday, Oct. 17

No. 4 South Ozark def. No. 5 North Gentry, 3-0

No. 4 North Berryville def. No. 5 South Clarksville

No. 3 North Huntsville def. Ozark, 3-0

No. 3 South Prairie Grove def. Berryville, 3-0

Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Tiger Arena

No. 2 South Farmington def. Huntsville, 3-1

Prairie Grove def. No. 2 North Gravette, 3-0

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Tiger Arena

No. 1 North Pea Ridge vs. Farmington, 5 p.m.

No. 1 South Shiloh Christian vs. Prairie Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 at Tiger Arena

Match Nine -- Consolation semifinal losers at 5 p.m.

Match Ten -- Championship semifinal winners at 6:30 p.m.