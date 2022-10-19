Farmington Hall Of Honor Induction Banquet

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District inducted six persons into the newly established Hall of Honor on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

This year's inaugural class highlighted the careers of Allen Holland, Johna Selph, Brent Jackson, Jennette Robbins, Ricky Lewis and Linda Sims, who were inducted at the Hall of Honor banquet held October 12.

Allen Holland

Coach Allen Holland served as head football coach at Farmington from 1969-1991. He built a football program based on physical preparation and mental toughness. At the end of his tenure he accumulated an overall record of 186-70-2. His teams won state titles in 1972 and 1973, as well as making four other trips to the state semifinals and earning 11 conference championships. Allen's son Jay played for him then returned to coach at Farmington himself from 1992-1998.

Johna Selph

Johna Selph, a 1990 graduate of Farmington High and daughter of Alvin and Belva Brumley, was a high school standout in basketball and cheer as well as track and field, which were the only female sports offered at the time. She set track and field conference records as a sprinter competing in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash and was high point at the conference track meet in 1987. In basketball she was voted All-Conference multiple times and All-Region and All-State during her senior year. Johna is married to former Farmington and current West Fork coach, Rodney Selph, and has four children, Kaden, McKenzie, Gunner and Ava.

Brent Jackson

Brent Jackson, a 1990 graduate of Farmington High, is universally recognized as one of the greatest football players in Farmington history. Jackson was a three-year starter and letterman in football. A standout on both offense and defense, he played running back and linebacker. He was selected his junior and senior year to All-Conference, All-State, Kurm Dream Team, and was the Kurm Dream Team MVP Defense Player of the Year his senior year. After high school he attended Ouachita Baptist University and played for Buddy Benson's football team. He was a four-year letterman-starter on defense and earned All-Conference and All-American honors his senior year. Brent and his wife Kerri, along with their daughter Goldie, are current residents of Hot Springs.

Jennette Robbins

Jennette Robbins began teaching home economics at Farmington High School in 1972 for a salary of $4,500. She taught until the year 2000. Besides her normal classroom duties, her contract always stipulated, "and other duties as determined by the superintendent." Those included cleaning and repairing the football team uniforms, hosting numerous hospitality rooms for coaches and referees, taking annual trips to Tulsa State Fair, state FHA convention and trips to national FHA events, and judging Washington County Fair. Jennette is married to Larry Robbins and they have three children, Trey, Sarah and Stephanie, all Farmington graduates, and five grandchildren.

Ricky Lewis

Ricky Lewis was a 1973 graduate of Farmington High School. He played on the first state title football team in 1972. He still holds records at Farmington to this day including longest punt return for a touchdown (80 yards), longest touchdown from scrimmage (97 yards), most yards rushing in a game (275 yards) and most yards rushing in one season (1470 yards). Lewis is married to Karen Lewis and they have one child, Beth Lewis Nay, both also graduates of Farmington. He also has one grandchild who attends Farmington as well.

Linda Sims

Linda Sims was a 1964 graduate of Farmington High School. There she played 6-on-6 basketball, which was 3-on-3 on each side of the time-line with three players on defense and three on offense where she was co-captain. She was also voted most athletic and basketball homecoming queen in 1964. She worked full-time at Farmington Schools from 1974-2004, then part-time from 2004-2009. She began as a library aid then held positions of high school secretary, athletic secretary and administrative secretary to name a few. She was married to her late husband, Wayne Sims, for 52 years. They have two children, Kellie and Kirk, who are also graduates of Farmington.

The Hall of Honor Committee is tasked with identifying inductees that have made significant contributions to the Farmington School District, Farmington community and beyond. The committee consists of former school board members and graduates Jeff Oxford and Tony Parsley, Athletic Director and former coach Beau Thompson, Assistant High School Principal and graduate Clayton Williams, graduate and current Assistant Athletic Director at Fayetteville Liz Caudle, and graduate and former coach Ronnie Davis.

Allen and Jay Holland, the father-son coaching duo who each served as Farmington head football coach dined with former players during Allen's induction into Farmington's Hall of Honor on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Cardinal Arena.



Johna Selph, a 1990 graduate of Farmington High, greets her high school coach, retired Farmington athletic director Brad Blew, during the Hall of Honor induction ceremony at Cardinal Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.



Farmington Hall of Honor inductees (from left): Allen Holland, Linda Sims, Johna Selph, Brent Jackson, Jennette Robbins and Ricky Lewis were recognized for outstanding contributions to the school district at the Hall of Honor banquet at Cardinal Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.



Farmington head coaches (from left): Ian Biggs, soccer; Johnny Taylor, boys basketball; Amber Johnson, wife of Brad Johnson, girls basketball head coach; Jason Shirey, softball and golf: Greg Pair, volleyball; and J.R. Eldridge, football, enjoyed the festivities while attending the school's Hall of Honor banquet and induction ceremony for the first six persons selected for the honor on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Cardinal Arena.



Farmington athletic director Beau Thompson appears deep in thought while reflecting on the proud history of the school during a banquet and induction ceremony for six inaugural members of the school's Hall of Honor held Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Cardinal Arena.



Jeff Oxford, who retired after serving 17 years on Farmington School Board and supervised expansion of the new high school campus and athletic complex on State Highway 170, speaks during the inaugural Hall of Honor banquet and induction ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Cardinal Arena.


