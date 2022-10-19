Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn wants to finish projects

FARMINGTON - Mayor Ernie Penn wants to finish what he's started.

Penn, 68, has served as the mayor of Farmington for 20 years and is running for re-election to serve four more.

"There are projects I need to get finished," he said. "I want to see how they get resolved."

Penn served his first term as mayor from 1999 to 2002, then served four years on the city council. He again took the mayor's office in 2007 and has served the city a total of 24 years as a public servant, he noted.

Farmington has a population of 8,242, estimated July 1, 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The first of Penn's unfinished projects is the widening of Arkansas 170 by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The project involves the widening of about 2 miles of Arkansas 170, from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road, to three 12-foot wide lanes with a continuous left-hand turning lane, with 5-foot-wide sidewalks, curb and gutter on both sides of the road.

The transportation department will deed the roadway to the city when construction is complete.

"When they open 170, that will open the world for us," Penn said.

Penn also wants to renegotiate the city's contract with Fayetteville to better serve Farmington with water and sewer services.

Penn wants to expand the city's trails system, along with moving forward on other proposed improvements at Creekside Park. Plans are already underway for a new walking/biking trail from Creekside park to the Fayetteville city limits on West Alberta Street.

"You look at the size of our city, and our amenities are really nice," Penn said. "That's because we have the tax base and growth."

Penn, a banker for 42 years, noted that the responsibilities for being mayor of Farmington have grown -- along with the city -- into a full-time job.

Penn retired from Arvest Bank in 2018, before starting his current term as mayor.

"It's got to be full time to keep the projects moving," Penn said. "I know I'm accountable. And if I am allowed to do my job, we will give resources to make the city very successful."

As mayor, Penn said his philosophy has been to budget conservatively for expected revenue and expenses.

"You don't spend $2 million just because you have it."

This philosophy has enabled the city to have resources to meet its needs, he said.

As an example, the city last year ordered a new fire truck with $600,000 that came out of the city's extra revenue, Penn reported.

Too many cities overextend their money, then have a "hiccup" and get in trouble, Penn continued. He wants to keep a minimum of three months' operating costs in reserves, although he'd prefer six months.

City officials must be economically savvy with taxpayer's dollars, Penn said. Farmington officials have learned how to find grants and take advantage of possible tax breaks to complete infrastructure projects and repairs.

"There's a lot of things every day that people don't see or have misconceptions about," Penn continued. "It's not just going to meetings and signing checks. It's not just meet and greet anymore."

The city is continually working to do what's best for the citizens of the community, he said.

"It just takes time and planning."

Penn concluded that he wants to continue the job.

"I want to be the mayor. I still have a lot to give," he said.