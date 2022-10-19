Farmington mayor hopeful, Diane Bryant, lists improvements she would make to city

FARMINGTON -- Diane Bryant on campaign materials has listed 11 improvements she would make for the city.

She is running for the mayor's seat in the city of 8,242.

"I'd like to increase improvements and amenities," Bryant said. "That's what we're paying taxes for."

Bryant said she joins her fellow residents in their quest for trails and would like to see a project that would link the city's trail systems to Prairie Grove and Fayetteville's Kessler Mountain.

She proposes a trailhead, a parking lot and a road to them -- even if the city builds them with gravel.

Bryant also wants new features at Creekside Park, such as trails and pickle ball courts.

Bryant noted residents have expressed the wish for a dog park and a splash park.

She knows the splash park would be expensive, but thinks the city has money to build a dog park.

She would like to make Farmington a "walkable city," connecting neighborhoods and parks with trails.

The city also needs infrastructure improvements, Bryant said.

She wants to see the widening project of Arkansas 170 finished, better timing of the traffic lights on Main Street and the city working to relieve traffic congestion and minimize flooding.

Bryant has served on the Farmington City Council for eight years. She also served a year on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Bryant said she also has taken advantage of many courses offered by the Arkansas Municipal League, a group that brings leaders of the state's cities together for representation and information.

Bryant will retain her Council position serving Ward 4, Position 1, on the council if not elected as mayor.

Bryant is a retired school librarian and teacher. She hold bachelor's and master's degrees in education from University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. She has lived in Farmington for 15 years.

Bryant also expressed concern about the city's use of the $1.5 million received from the American Rescue Plan. She said she knows some has been spent, but she hasn't heard of plans for the rest of it. She knows the money comes with deadlines for appropriation and spending.

Bryant proposes putting together a committee of citizens -- with representatives from businesses, schools and churches -- to brainstorm about how to spend the money.

She would like a similar committee to develop five- and 10-year plans for Farmington.

She also wants to start a monthly newsletter to keep the residents informed.

Bryant said it's time for a change, a different perspective in Farmington.

"It's a great town," she said. "It's faced lots of growth, and I'd like to see that handled properly."