Farmington’s Turn To Celebrate Fall

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Chamber of Commerce and Busy Bees Canning Co. once again are hosting the community's annual Farmington Fall Festival at Creekside Park.

The festival will have activities for everyone in the family. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22.

This year's fall festival will feature musical performances by the students of Inside Out Studio in Farmington, original live music by Peter Rexford, Halloween treats, facepainting, food trucks and free hotdogs courtesy of Arvest Bank in Farmington.

Visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy browsing and shopping from more than 60 vendors.

Art work submitted by students at Williams and Folsom elementary schools in Farmington will be on display at the festival. The city's Community Development Committee sponsored the art contest with a fall or Halloween theme.

In addition, the Farmington Garden Club will be handing out bags with free daffodil bulbs for residents to plant this fall and enjoy the flowers in the spring. The daffodil bulbs will come with planting instructions.

Farmington Veterinary Clinic is hosting a low-cost rabies vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon during the festival. The fee will be $10 for a rabies vaccine.

Also, staff with the city of Farmington will be on hand for residents to register their pet with the city and purchase a pet license.