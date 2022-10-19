Fire Department News Dominates Council Meeting

FARMINGTON -- The city council last week approved a recommendation from fire Chief Bill Hellard to create three new lieutenant positions for the fire department.

Hellard explained that he made a title change from lieutenant to captain when he first became chief to mirror what some of the other surrounding departments were doing to help their firefighters promote within the department.

Farmington Fire Department has had a chief, three captains (one for each shift) and six firefighters.

Creating the new lieutenant positions will just be adding new titles, not more firefighters, Hellard said. Three current firefighters will be promoted to a lieutenant position.

With the change, the fire department will have a chief, three captains (Pete Oxford, Logan Hattabaugh and Keith Andrews), three lieutenants and three firefighters. Farmington also has about 26 volunteer firefighters.

Hellard said this will allow the captains to take off with the lieutenants covering their shifts. The new slots will also allow current firefighters to promote up, Hellard said.

The other item on the council's Oct. 10 agenda also involved the fire department.

.The council approved a resolution regarding a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help purchase a new compressor for the fire department.

The FEMA grant, in the amount of $44,688, will cover most of the approximately $48,000 for a new SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) fill station and compressor.

"It's pretty exciting that we've gotten it two years in a row now," Hellard said. "A lot of departments, they never get it."

The city will have a matching portion of $3,604 for the fill station and compressor.

City council members approved the resolution for the grant as well as the purchase of the fill station and compressor during the meeting.

Council member Diane Bryant asked what SCBA stands for. Hellard told her that those are the air packs firefighters wear when they go into a fire.

Hellard went on to say that the county recently purchased new air packs which have a higher pressure than the ones previously used by the fire department.

"You have to have a compressor that does a higher air pressure because the ones that the county got us now allow us to have more air when we go into a fire," Hellard said.