Folsom Student Honors

COURTESY PHOTO The students from Folsom Elementary and Farmington received Academic Awards for September: (from left to right) front row: Heidi McCash, Sarah Kimball, Jaxson VanValkenberg , Dylan Gies, Everett Blackmore; middle row: Ben Leach, Caden Stamper, Maddux Thompson, Parker Spahn, Lincoln Clark, Elliot Lewis, Hadley Pippenger; back row: Londynn Giles, Brody Wright, Corbin Boyd, Branden Hannah, Landon Armes.

COURTESY PHOTO These students from Folsom Elementary in Farmington were recognized as the Student of the Month for September: (from left to right) front row: Annabelle Byrd, Mercede Chandler, Maci Olszewski, Linley Floyd, Lennon Bynum; middle row: Clayton Seibert, Mark Formuzan, Tinsley Smith-Slammons, Lennon Bynum, Kamryn Dempsey, Kasen Moreland; back row: Owen Seger, Jayden Ebe, Ashley Cox, Sara Chadwell, Raegan Sellers, Carter McCollough.

