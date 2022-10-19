Inagural Hall Of Honor Class

CAROL BUNDSGAARD SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington School District honored the first inductees for the Farmington Hall of Honor at a banquet held Oct. 12 in the Farmington Arena. Those honored: Allen Holland, Linda Sims, Johna Selph, Brent Jackson, Jennette Robbins and Ricky Lewis. The school also recognized the inaugural class at halftime during the Farmington-Clarksville football game on Friday night. The Hall of Honor will be a showcase of distinguished Farmington graduates, district staff members or community members who have made a tremendous impact or have achieved significant accomplishments within the district's schools, within the community and beyond community borders.