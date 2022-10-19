Interjecting Life In Your Knees

As we age our knees are especially prone to osteoarthritis, or the wearing down of the joint. Nearly half of Americans develop symptomatic knee osteoarthritis by the age of 80. Knee pain can stop you from enjoying your favorite activities and getting around like you used to.

If you've tried over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as ibuprofen or naproxen sodium but still deal with knee pain, ask your physician about injections. There are three main types of treatments to help with arthritic knee pain:

• Hyaluronic acid supplements – In knees, hyaluronic acid acts as a lubricant and shock absorber. Over time, the hyaluronic acid in the body breaks down and can contribute to knee pain. This supplement is injected into the knee to replace the ineffective natural substance. Given over three to five weeks, the injections extend the effect of hyaluronic acid supplements for as many as six months.

• Corticosteroid injections – Injected directly into the knee, steroid injections provide quick relief from arthritis pain. Depending on how much your arthritis has progressed, you could see benefits for as long as six months. However, corticosteroid injections cause cartilage breakdown when used over a long period of time. Your physician will likely limit the number of these injections you can receive.

• Arthrocentesis – Unlike other treatments, arthrocentesis removes fluid from within the knee to reduce inflammation, a contributing factor to arthritis pain. Arthrocentesis is often done before injecting anesthetics, corticosteroids or hyaluronic acid supplement into the knee, but arthrocentisis alone can reduce pain without any additional treatment.

.Other options for relief

In addition to OTC medications and injections from your physician, exercise has been proven to improve arthritis symptoms. Regular exercise can also help you reach and maintain a healthy weight, which relieves the pressure on your knees. Ensure that you stretch properly before a workout, and talk with your physician about any changes to your exercise routine.

Your physician can also talk with you about prescription medication options for reducing pain and inflammation.

Is it time for knee replacement?

If you have tried more conservative treatments for knee pain but still find your daily life affected by osteoarthritis, it may be time for knee replacement surgery. Although some postsurgical pain is normal, many patients often find immediate relief from their chronic knee pain. Because artificial knee joints can be custom-made and crafted from strong materials, there is often no minimum age to get a knee replacement.

SOURCE: SILOAM SPRINGS HOSPITAL