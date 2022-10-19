Jerrod Fraley, Farmington mayoral candidate, wants to honor residents





FARMINGTON -- Jerrod Fraley wants his children to grow up in a Farmington similar to the one where he did.

He wants to help build the community his children will experience 20 years from now.

Fraley, 45, is running for mayor of the town of 8,242.

"We need to accept growth, but not get ahead of it," Fraley said. "We need to find a balance.

"We need a mix of old and new," he continued. "The community is our child to grow."

Fraley wants to start a community festival, farmers market, or other event to give Farmington an identity and draw visitors to the city.

"Monday to Friday, a thousand people come and go in our town," he said. "How about we build an event that will make them want to stay here.

"I know how to build an event," he said with excitement.

Fraley left college at the University of Arkansas for work in the corporate world. He was a vice president for Macy's department stores by the age of 27.

Fraley said his father's death brought him back home to rear his children.

He now works as an independent consultant for visual design, marketing and advertising.

Fraley admitted getting the community to volunteer would be hard. But he would plug into old and new residents and challenge them to become involved.

"Because of our lack of involvement, we are stale," he said.

Fraley also proposes an aquatic park, a disc golf park and a park for seniors -- or at least part of the park dedicated to them. A place without mopeds and skateboards so the sidewalks aren't dangerous to walk. And he might add a community garden.

Fraley said he think a dog park would be a quick build for the city. A lot of animals get out and get lost and need a place to exercise, he said.

He noted that even the first fine to recover an animal out of the county shelter is too high.

"It's more expensive than getting a person out of jail," Fraley said. "I don't want to see any more children lose their pets because somebody left a gate open. Families can't pay it, so they leave their animals in the shelter."

Farley knows the mayor of Farmington has a full-time job ahead of him.

"Nobody expects a first-time mayor to work hard and have the energy and efficiency to run the town," he said. "But I do. I want to be mayor of Farmington.

"I love Farmington. The people here raised me. I want to honor those residents."



